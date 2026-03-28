12 Popular Candies That Come In Pickle Flavor

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From classic dill to bread and butter or spicy chamoy, there is a type of pickle out there to please every palate. But even so, pickle-flavored snacks are a lot more divisive. Some don't even like the idea of pickle-flavored potato chips, yet others can't get enough of that sour, briny, herbal taste in whatever form they can find. If that sounds like you, you'll salivate over this list of pickle-flavored candies.

Pickle candies are far from a new thing, but most likely saw them as a curiosity meant to shock your taste buds and inspire you to prank your friends by saying the treats were green apple flavored. You may have never guessed that a huge market for these sweets and similar goodies would appear someday. Pickle mania exploded into the American mainstream in 2025, designated as the year of the pickle trend. Consumer demand for tangy, dill-and-vinegar-infused foods and even pickle-themed drinks skyrocketed, especially with the help of social media. Countless brands cashed in on the frenzy and continue to do so, including snack companies, restaurants, and yes, candy-makers.

Today, you can find a surprising amount of chewy, crunchy, gummy, and sour-sanded candy store favorites infused with puckery pickle goodness. While the flavor is arguably more successful in some forms than others, true pickle devotees will surely rush to order a few of these sweet and sour temptations.