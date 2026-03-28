12 Popular Candies That Come In Pickle Flavor
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From classic dill to bread and butter or spicy chamoy, there is a type of pickle out there to please every palate. But even so, pickle-flavored snacks are a lot more divisive. Some don't even like the idea of pickle-flavored potato chips, yet others can't get enough of that sour, briny, herbal taste in whatever form they can find. If that sounds like you, you'll salivate over this list of pickle-flavored candies.
Pickle candies are far from a new thing, but most likely saw them as a curiosity meant to shock your taste buds and inspire you to prank your friends by saying the treats were green apple flavored. You may have never guessed that a huge market for these sweets and similar goodies would appear someday. Pickle mania exploded into the American mainstream in 2025, designated as the year of the pickle trend. Consumer demand for tangy, dill-and-vinegar-infused foods and even pickle-themed drinks skyrocketed, especially with the help of social media. Countless brands cashed in on the frenzy and continue to do so, including snack companies, restaurants, and yes, candy-makers.
Today, you can find a surprising amount of chewy, crunchy, gummy, and sour-sanded candy store favorites infused with puckery pickle goodness. While the flavor is arguably more successful in some forms than others, true pickle devotees will surely rush to order a few of these sweet and sour temptations.
Sour pickle candies
What could be better for lovers of tart and tangy pickles than sour pickle candies? One fun product in this genre is Sour Punch Bites Pickle Roulette, which offers mini Sour Punch straws in green apple, lemon-lime, watermelon, and pickle flavors. Have fun passing a bag around a group of pickle lovers and skeptics to see who gets what. You can also find sour pickle belts and full-length straws sold at smaller retailers online.
Pickle gummies
The most popular gummy candy brands on the market haven't quite bought into the pickle hype, but other producers offer chewy, tangy, dilly treats like the 4.5-ounce Giant Gummy Pickle. The Gupperz Poppin' Pickles Gummy Liquid Filled Poppers are another pick that offers a unique textural experience, consisting of a chewy pickle gummy on the outside and a burst of sour pickle filling on the inside — definitely for pickle obsessives only.
Pickle lollipops
Pickle-flavored lollipops have a lot going for them: a cute shape, convenient sticks for easy eating, and long-lasting satisfaction (unless you crunch on them like a real pickle). A box of Sour Pickle Lollipops by NLS Candy Co. delivers 12 lollies with a genuine dill-infused, sweet-and-sour flavor. Incredibly, the famed Dum-Dums lollipop brand also makes a rare pickle flavor, with bags available at retailers like Five Below and on resale sites like eBay.
Pickle taffy
What's the better beach snack: Saltwater taffy or a whole pickle packed in a cooler? Pickle lovers would say the latter, but with pickle taffy, they won't have to choose. This unique flavor is produced by multiple different brands, including Taffy Shop with its Kind Of a Big Dill Salt Water Taffy. It has fairly positive reviews on Amazon from pickle lovers and skeptics alike, though opinions on the strength of the pickle flavor vary.
Pickle cotton candy
A product that might sound odd even to serious pickle fans, Pickle Cotton Candy delivers everyone's favorite fluffy fairground treat in a sour, dill-forward flavor. According to reviews and social media comments, this confection is incredibly divisive. Some have tried it and love it, while others either can't get down with the sour pickle flavor combined with sweet cotton candy — or say it tastes nothing like a pickle. Try this one with caution.
Pickle jelly beans
When you consider that taco-flavored jelly beans exist — not to mention Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, one of the worst candies to give to trick-or-treaters — Pickle Flavored Jelly Beans don't seem as outlandish. This product is made by famous pickle brand Claussen, promising an authentic taste in every chewy morsel. Combine these beans with other candies on this list, and you can easily fill an Easter basket for the pickle fanatic in your life.
Pickle hard candies
Hard candy is often disparaged as boring, but you can buy it in all sorts of edgy, modern flavors, including dill pickle. Archie McPhee Pickle Candies are white-striped pellets that resemble after-dinner mints, but they definitely won't freshen your breath. Reviewers compliment the cute tin but say the pickle flavor is tame. You don't get much candy for the price, so this is more of a gag gift than a pickle-licious treat.
Pickle gum balls
Pickle gumballs are one of the rarer candies on this list, and you definitely won't find them in grocery store gum ball machines. However, if you want long-lasting pickle flavor, chewing gum sounds like an effective delivery device to seek out. Just remember that if you're about to go on a date or do some public speaking, you should chew a piece (or three) of regular mint gum after enjoying these.
Pickle candy canes
Ho, ho, ho, Merry Pickle-mas! With a festive green color and attractive box, these Fancy Pickle Flavored Candy Canes are holiday-ready, and surprisingly, customers who are not pickleheads say this bizarre candy cane flavor isn't that bad. Reviewers note that the pickle flavor isn't super strong, with just a hint of dill for the most part. Still, these candy canes will bring more holiday cheer to pickle fans compared to plain old peppermint.
Pickle licorice
If you like the idea of a chewy pickle candy but aren't into overly tart sweets like sour straws, brands like Gustaf's make plain pickle-flavored licorice. You can weave this dilly delight into bracelets or necklaces, or put it on a plate and wind it around a fork like candy spaghetti. Normally, we don't encourage playing with your food, but with an item as zany as pickle licorice, you have a pretty good excuse.
Pickle peanut brittle
It's crunchy, it's nutty, it's tangy, it's pickle peanut brittle — and you can actually buy it from a few online shops. However, some pickle fans prefer to make their own PPB at home. This usually involves following a classic peanut brittle recipe, but tossing in store-bought, pickle-flavored snacking nuts, or using both flavored nuts and pickling spices. Nature's Eats Dill Pickle Peanuts could help you in this mission, should you choose to accept it.
Pickle mints
Possibly one of the most contradictory candies ever, Dill Pickle Flavored Mints are the perfect chaser to a bowl of hearty dill pickle soup or a pastrami sandwich with a full sour on the side. They even come in a convenient slide-open tin so that you can take them anywhere, though maybe you shouldn't expect much gratitude if you offer them to your peers — or if you eat them to freshen up for the dentist.