Jamie Oliver's Unexpected Topping Takes Pork Burgers To The Next Level

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is known for a friendly yet elevated approach to cooking. And his recipe for pork burgers represents a sophisticated and delicious combination of ingredients, including one that you might not expect. He spices up pork burgers by topping them with thinly sliced pears.

An Instagram Reel on Oliver's account displays him making his recipe for pork burgers, with a caption stating, "pork, pear and oozy blue cheese burger ... The combo you never knew you needed in your life but you won't stop thinking about after you try it ...trust me." He cuts a pear length-wise into paper-thin slices to toss with salad leaves, olive oil, salt, and pepper, letting the mixture sit while he forms the patties and fries up the burgers. Apples and pork are a classic duo you'll see in many recipes, from balsamic-glazed pork tenderloin with roasted apples to apple cider and gochujang braised pork. But pears have a subtler sweetness, a distinct fruity flavor, and delicate pulp that work really well with the savoriness of the pork burgers. Of course, blue cheese is another crucial element to these pork burgers that brings an umami funk and ultra creamy, melt-in-your-mouth texture to both the savory pork and the sweet, delicate bite of the pears. Chef Oliver recommends piling on as much pear salad as the burger can hold so that it's not overshadowed by the cheese and pork combination. If you have any salad leftover, it'll make a tasty side dish.