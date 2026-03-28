Jamie Oliver's Unexpected Topping Takes Pork Burgers To The Next Level
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is known for a friendly yet elevated approach to cooking. And his recipe for pork burgers represents a sophisticated and delicious combination of ingredients, including one that you might not expect. He spices up pork burgers by topping them with thinly sliced pears.
An Instagram Reel on Oliver's account displays him making his recipe for pork burgers, with a caption stating, "pork, pear and oozy blue cheese burger ... The combo you never knew you needed in your life but you won't stop thinking about after you try it ...trust me." He cuts a pear length-wise into paper-thin slices to toss with salad leaves, olive oil, salt, and pepper, letting the mixture sit while he forms the patties and fries up the burgers. Apples and pork are a classic duo you'll see in many recipes, from balsamic-glazed pork tenderloin with roasted apples to apple cider and gochujang braised pork. But pears have a subtler sweetness, a distinct fruity flavor, and delicate pulp that work really well with the savoriness of the pork burgers. Of course, blue cheese is another crucial element to these pork burgers that brings an umami funk and ultra creamy, melt-in-your-mouth texture to both the savory pork and the sweet, delicate bite of the pears. Chef Oliver recommends piling on as much pear salad as the burger can hold so that it's not overshadowed by the cheese and pork combination. If you have any salad leftover, it'll make a tasty side dish.
More ways to pair pork and pears
Pork burgers aren't the only recipe that Oliver uses to showcase the unexpected pear and pork pairing. He also uses pears with pork in his recipe for pear-roasted pork loin joint. Whereas pears are raw, sliced toppings for pork burgers, in Oliver's pear-roasted pork recipe, he uses them in three different ways. He grates pear to stuff into the flaps of the pork loin, reduces pears into the gravy that accompanies the pork, and roasts large slices of pears with onions and garlic to serve as a side dish.
Sauteeing or roasting pears caramelizes their sugars and transforms them into a texture that all but melts in your mouth with each bite, and they are as delicious a side dish as they are a topping. Their sweet, fruity juices become almost a sauce to the cut of pork in question. You can top a simple pork chop recipe with them. Pears taste delicious with numerous different spices and aromatics, from rosemary to ginger, so they'll make a great accompaniment, sauce, or garnish to a variety of different global recipes. If you're not a pork fan, pears will work well with other white meats like turkey and chicken. Try adding Oliver's pear salad to this recipe for actually juicy turkey burgers. Not only will they complement the meat, but they'll also pair well with the salty, creamy, crumbled feta topping.