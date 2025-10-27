The Fall Fruit Jamie Oliver Pairs With Pork Instead Of Apples

Oliver's recipe calls for a little over two pounds of boneless pork loin and six pork bones. Faithful execution of this dish begins at the butcher shop, where he recommends having the butcher remove the bones and score the pork loin, "1 cm deep and at 1 cm intervals." Once stuffed, the pork loin (with fennel seed and sage rub) initially roasts at high heat for the first 30 minutes before cooking for an additional hour at a lower temperature. Roasting on a bed of the aforementioned pork bones and quartered red onion ensures the pork will not only be flavorful but that the beginnings of a rich pork gravy are already in play. The scoring and high temp ensure a crisp outer layer or "crackling," which, in an unrelated YouTube video about pork, Oliver declares, "People fight over."

Oliver also preps three more pears as a sweet side, cutting and roasting them until tender and caramelized in a separate pan, along with two chopped bulbs of fennel, a quartered red onion, fresh garlic, rosemary, bay leaves, sage, and olive oil. The gravy is made from those rendered pork drippings, chicken stock, and "perry" aka hard pear cider (sub pear or apple cider, if you're alcohol avoidant). The gravy is then drizzled over the pork, served with the pear and veg side.

If Jamie's pear and pork combo has you inspired, try this other pork roast recipe which is a further example of the fusion of flavors Jamie Oliver adds to his pork roast, this time including onion, peach, pear, and apple together with a splash of bourbon. Or give our sweet and spicy apricot-glazed pork chops recipe a go for another fruit-and-pork pairing you're sure to enjoy.