8 International Foods At Trader Joe's To Buy, And 6 To Skip

As much as we love our hamburgers and hot dogs, even those with the most devoutly Americanized taste buds hunger to taste something new every now and again. Whether you're craving some good Italian, Japanese, French, or Caribbean food, it might not be particularly easy to satiate that itch for the slightly exotic — particularly if international eateries are sparse where you live. While you could always go the DIY route, you might appreciate picking up the goods from someone who's already done all the hard work for you. Someone like good ol' Trader Joe.

Joe is no new player in the international food game. Sure, many of its takes distinctly cater to an American audience with American palates — looking at you, TJ's Mandarin Orange Chicken — but some are a fairly faithful, delicious replica of their home-country counterparts. The only thing left to figure out is which hold up and which fall flat.

In that vein, I figured I'd pop by my local store and try several different international selections to see which ones Trader Joe's should get some recognition for. I made my following "buy" and "skip" determinations based on how true to form each dish was, by comparing them with others in their genre that I've had before. When I hadn't had a particular food before, I balanced my overall opinion of the dish with what online commentary from those more familiar with the dish said it should taste like.