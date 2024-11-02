The Easiest Way To Give Frozen Fried Rice A Savory Flavor Boost

Frozen fried rice has a ton of merits. For one, it's relatively easy to reheat; in a matter of minutes, you'll have a piping hot plate of rice on your table for a side or main dish. Moreover, you can also find brands that are stuffed to the brim with fresh vegetables, like peas, carrots, and peppers, or brands that include protein. Dinner in a bag — how easy is that?

Advertisement

However, frozen fried rice isn't always the tastiest thing you can buy from the frozen aisle at the store. If you want to distract yourself from the somewhat mealy consistency and lackluster flavor of the carby dish, you'll want to add your own creative spin to it. For one, you can look to your spice cabinet for inspiration, or consider adding your favorite store-bought stir fry sauce in for some extra sweetness, savoriness, and heat. Regardless of what you select, always try to find complementary ingredients and add them to the rice incrementally. After all, you want to highlight the vegetable-forward, or in some cases, meat-forward, flavors that are already there, rather than smother them away into nothingness.

Advertisement