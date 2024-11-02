The Easiest Way To Give Frozen Fried Rice A Savory Flavor Boost
Frozen fried rice has a ton of merits. For one, it's relatively easy to reheat; in a matter of minutes, you'll have a piping hot plate of rice on your table for a side or main dish. Moreover, you can also find brands that are stuffed to the brim with fresh vegetables, like peas, carrots, and peppers, or brands that include protein. Dinner in a bag — how easy is that?
However, frozen fried rice isn't always the tastiest thing you can buy from the frozen aisle at the store. If you want to distract yourself from the somewhat mealy consistency and lackluster flavor of the carby dish, you'll want to add your own creative spin to it. For one, you can look to your spice cabinet for inspiration, or consider adding your favorite store-bought stir fry sauce in for some extra sweetness, savoriness, and heat. Regardless of what you select, always try to find complementary ingredients and add them to the rice incrementally. After all, you want to highlight the vegetable-forward, or in some cases, meat-forward, flavors that are already there, rather than smother them away into nothingness.
Sauces, spices, and seasonings to elevate frozen fried rice
While you're at the store for your frozen fried rice, be sure to pick up a complementary sauce to go with it. Teriyaki sauce, for one, brings a bright sweetness and subtle saltiness that will add some pep to your fried rice. Add in a couple of tablespoons while the grains are still hot from the microwave or stovetop, making sure to taste as you go. You could also add pure saltiness with a dash of 365 by Whole Foods Market's Organic Shoyu Soy Sauce or San-J's Organic Tamari. Hot sauce, like Huy Fong's Sriracha, will offer a back-of-mouth heat that will wake up plain-tasting fried rice. Another option would be to use dried spices, like freshly cracked black pepper or chili flakes — these are just two spices that you'll really want to avoid going overboard with, as they can overtake the flavor of your dish rather quickly if you accidentally add too much.
You can also create layers of flavor in your fried rice by incorporating flavored oils or leftover pickling liquid. When used in small quantities, sesame oil can add a delectable nutty flavor to your rice and make it taste like it just came straight from the wok. Or, add a little bit of brine from your kimchi or red onion jar for some tanginess and brightness.