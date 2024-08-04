Taiyaki Vs Bungeoppang: The Difference Between These Fish-Shaped Treats

Interest in Asian sweets has been on the rise. Maybe it is just a result of curiosity and the idea of trying something new. Perhaps it can be attributed to the unique and not overly sweet flavors that are not commonly found in the West. It could also be the adorable shapes and unique decorations used in Asian desserts.

One particular type of sweet street snack is gaining popularity outside of Asia: fish-shaped bread with flavored filling. These snacks are crispy and golden on the outside with fluffy bread on the inside and a sweet filling. Most people think all fish bread snacks are the same but there are actually two main types: taiyaki and bungeoppang.

Both desserts share the same basic concept of fish-shaped filled bread but there is more to these sweet treats than meets the eye. Despite their differences, both snacks are equally cute and tasty, as well as loved by hungry snackers of all ages and from around the world. From their country of origin to the different fillings that customers can choose from, here is everything that makes these two snacks unique.