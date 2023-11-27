Carp Bread Is The Korean Street Food That's Much Sweeter Than It Sounds

Nestled in Eastern Asia on the southern half of the Korean peninsula, South Korea is a hub of vibrant culture, and the country's food is a major part of that. Several pop culture influences — like 2012's smash hit song "Gangnam Style" and 2019's Oscar-winning film "Parasite" — have turned the rest of the globe's eyes on the small country, so it's only natural that an interest in Korean dining would follow suit.

In recent years, one particular palm-sized, fish-shaped Korean pastry made a splash on Instagram feeds across the United States. First hitting areas like Los Angeles and New York, these fishy pastries are actually a little deceiving, because they don't really contain any fish at all. Carp bread — which is the English translation of "bungeo-ppang" — is a sweet, soft, pancake-like treat that's stuffed with various fillings, most commonly sweet red bean paste.

Even though carp bread is just now taking the spotlight in the U.S., it was actually introduced to the States well over 20 years ago. But for Koreans, this is a snack that dates all the way back to the 1930s, making it one of the most popular and well-known desserts in South Korea.