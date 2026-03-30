Forget Celsius: This Aldi Energy Drink Packs A Punch At A Fraction Of The Price

Celsius is a sugar-free energy drink that has exploded in popularity in recent years. Since its deal with PepsiCo in 2022, it's become as common to spot a Celsius can as a Red Bull in the grocery store drink aisle. The company has stayed on its own path in terms of its ethos — healthier ingredients, no artificial colors or flavors, and a natural increase in metabolic rate — but there is an Aldi dupe that gives Celsius a run for its money, and it costs a fraction of the price: Summit energy drinks.

Customers have been comparing Aldi's Summit energy drinks to Celsius all over social media. A customer put it best when they called them a "perfectly serviceable clone of Celcius" on Reddit. The drinks come in a variety of flavors, many of which are similar to the best Celsius flavors. There's Peach Waves, blue raspberry Berry Waves, and Tropical Waves with pineapple and starfruit, which tastes almost like the Celsius Tropical Vibe.

Aldi's dupes are all sugar-free with just 10 calories per can, and they promise to deliver you energy along with a dose of nine different vitamins. Perhaps the most important part is the cost: A 12-ounce can is priced at just $1.35, depending on the store location, which is a steal compared to the nearly $3 price tag per can that some retailers slap onto Celsius drinks.