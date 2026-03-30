Forget Celsius: This Aldi Energy Drink Packs A Punch At A Fraction Of The Price
Celsius is a sugar-free energy drink that has exploded in popularity in recent years. Since its deal with PepsiCo in 2022, it's become as common to spot a Celsius can as a Red Bull in the grocery store drink aisle. The company has stayed on its own path in terms of its ethos — healthier ingredients, no artificial colors or flavors, and a natural increase in metabolic rate — but there is an Aldi dupe that gives Celsius a run for its money, and it costs a fraction of the price: Summit energy drinks.
Customers have been comparing Aldi's Summit energy drinks to Celsius all over social media. A customer put it best when they called them a "perfectly serviceable clone of Celcius" on Reddit. The drinks come in a variety of flavors, many of which are similar to the best Celsius flavors. There's Peach Waves, blue raspberry Berry Waves, and Tropical Waves with pineapple and starfruit, which tastes almost like the Celsius Tropical Vibe.
Aldi's dupes are all sugar-free with just 10 calories per can, and they promise to deliver you energy along with a dose of nine different vitamins. Perhaps the most important part is the cost: A 12-ounce can is priced at just $1.35, depending on the store location, which is a steal compared to the nearly $3 price tag per can that some retailers slap onto Celsius drinks.
'Really, really tasty'
Aldi's Summit series has been causing waves (pun intended) online since its release. In a YouTube video, one user compared the taste of the Berry Waves to a blue Jolly Rancher and called it "really, really tasty ... Some drinks have kind of a nasty aftertaste, but this one tastes really good." Of the same flavor, a Reddit user said, "I'm seriously impressed, my favorite blue raspberry flavor in an energy drink. Not too sweet, not saccharine, and the right amount of tartness."
People like the Summit Peach Waves flavor, too. On TikTok, a user called it "amazing", adding, "I don't even like peach, but that is really good ... These are going to be my new favorite energy drinks." On Reddit, a customer also said, "If you're a fan of Celsius Peach Vibe, this is about as close as you can get to it." Fans have even shouted out the pineapple and starfruit flavor; one Facebook user said, "I'm drinking the Tropical Waves right now. It's so good."
Tasting Table's taste tester sampled nine of Aldi's Summit energy drinks. While there weren't many options that our tester could see themselves sipping every day, if you're a Celsius fan or you're just looking for energy drink brands that aren't Red Bull, they're definitely worth trying. As a Reddit user summarized, "I prefer other energy drinks but the price is so worth it."