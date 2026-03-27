The Trader Joe's Bakery Item That Some Customers Say Is Actually Overpriced

Unlike some specialty grocery stores, Trader Joe's is known for pricing items pretty fairly. It may not be the cheapest grocery chain in the U.S., but when you consider that many of its foods are organic, free of artificial ingredients, and can't be found anywhere else, the extra cents you pay are worth it... unless we're talking about bread. This baked good is one of the most overpriced Trader Joe's products, according to customers.

Trader Joe's breads aren't poor-quality by any means — many options are delicious and worth trying at least once. However, consistently buying bread there uses up a surprising amount of your grocery budget. For example, both TJ's sliced white bread and sliced whole wheat bread cost $2.49 per 22-ounce loaf, or about 11 cents per ounce. Meanwhile, Walmart's Great Value sliced white bread costs $1.48 per 20-ounce loaf, or 7.4 cents per ounce, and a same-sized loaf of the brand's whole wheat bread costs $1.97 or 10 cents per ounce. If you buy a loaf every week, you'll spend $9.96 per month at Trader Joe's, but just $5.92 to $7.88 at Walmart. Choosing the latter could save you $24.96 to $48.48 per year.

In terms of flavor, nothing really differentiates TJ's breads from more cost-effective products, so they're overpriced in the eyes of some customers. However, there is an ingredient difference: most of Trader Joe's breads lack preservatives. While this is appealing to many shoppers, it also presents a big issue that could waste your dough (no pun intended).