John Wayne's Favorite Food And Drinks

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John Wayne, a man widely considered to be the ultimate symbol of American ruggedness, rose to fame on the silver screen during the 1940s and 1950s as the quintessential cowboy. One of his legendary quotes, "A man's got to do what a man's got to do," has been used in everything from famous movies to banter between friends moments before doing something daring. While he may have been a "man's man," beyond the stoic bravado was a man who had a deep-rooted taste for some of the finer things in life.

Reading books from classic authors, a 136-foot yacht, time with family on his extensive ranch, and a 1944 Beechcraft Staggerwing plane were just some of the things he enjoyed in his personal time while he was away from the camera. Two other things he particularly enjoyed were the dinner table and the bar cart. He wasn't just a figurehead of the Wild West; he was a man who appreciated the craft behind a well-prepared meal and a stiff drink.

Of course, with his cowboy persona, steak was one of his favorite dishes. As for the drinks, it won't come as a surprise that a good old American bourbon topped the tipple list. What else did this American icon savor, though? Whether you know him as John Wayne, Duke, or his birth name, Marion Robert Morrison, here are some of the things that this legendary cowboy favored on the dining room table. While some may be obvious, a few might surprise you.