The Old-School Steak Dinner That's Secretly Perfect For Fall Nights
When cooler weather begins to settle in, it's time to start digging out your favorite autumnal recipes. For meat-eaters looking to save on steaks, there are a number of vintage steak dishes you need to try that use affordable cuts of beef and thoughtful methods of cooking. One old school steak dish that ought to make a comeback this fall is one with a unique name and rich flavor. Though it has nothing to do with Switzerland, Swiss steak has everything to do with the method of tenderizing the meat prior to braising it with tomatoes and vegetables.
Swiss steak is the perfect fall recipe for its hearty beef and vegetable ingredients. What's more, it is typically made using round, rump, or chuck steak, which tend be on the cheaper side. The absolute best way to cook a round steak is by braising, slow roasting, or putting the steak in a slow cooker or crockpot, meaning that Swiss steak is an ideal choice to make the most of your meat.
While the cuts of beef in a Swiss steak recipe are more accessibly priced, it means some extra effort is needed to bring this recipe to life. Use a meat mallet to pound your steak to optimal tenderness before cooking. This is actually where the name "Swiss" comes from, referring to an English term for a similar action. Braising or slow cooking your Swiss steak will yield a cozy meal.
Tips for preparing an easy Swiss steak recipe
You can prepare an easy Swiss steak recipe in the oven or the crockpot. Whichever method you choose, this slow process of cooking will easily fill your home with the delightful scents of fall, creating a cozy ambience and potential for enjoying leftovers. Try serving the steak over rice, mashed potatoes, or egg noodles. It definitely lends itself to many complementary carb and starch-heavy sides or even a portion of cauliflower rice for a lighter offering.
This recipe calls for your preferred cut of either round, rump, chuck, or cube steak, canned tomatoes and tomato paste, beef stock, celery, onions, and garlic. Add Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and seasonings including oregano, thyme, or even a store-bought blend of Amazon Grocery Italian Seasoning to enrich the overall flavor. You can add carrots, mushrooms, or any other similar vegetables to round out the nutrients in this dish.
Swiss steak is a fantastic fall recipe that you can adjust to accommodate larger portions or stretch out with other vegetable and protein additions. Let your culinary creativity loose and experiment with adding chili flakes for a spicier version or pairing the dish to a batch of wild rice or vegetable-based noodles to vary both the taste and texture. With a little elbow grease as far as tenderizing the meat, this old school steak dinner will surely satisfy you in the autumn and all year long.