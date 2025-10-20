The Old-School Steak Dinner That's Secretly Perfect For Fall Nights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When cooler weather begins to settle in, it's time to start digging out your favorite autumnal recipes. For meat-eaters looking to save on steaks, there are a number of vintage steak dishes you need to try that use affordable cuts of beef and thoughtful methods of cooking. One old school steak dish that ought to make a comeback this fall is one with a unique name and rich flavor. Though it has nothing to do with Switzerland, Swiss steak has everything to do with the method of tenderizing the meat prior to braising it with tomatoes and vegetables.

Swiss steak is the perfect fall recipe for its hearty beef and vegetable ingredients. What's more, it is typically made using round, rump, or chuck steak, which tend be on the cheaper side. The absolute best way to cook a round steak is by braising, slow roasting, or putting the steak in a slow cooker or crockpot, meaning that Swiss steak is an ideal choice to make the most of your meat.

While the cuts of beef in a Swiss steak recipe are more accessibly priced, it means some extra effort is needed to bring this recipe to life. Use a meat mallet to pound your steak to optimal tenderness before cooking. This is actually where the name "Swiss" comes from, referring to an English term for a similar action. Braising or slow cooking your Swiss steak will yield a cozy meal.