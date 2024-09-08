The Absolute Best Way To Cook A Round Steak

If you want the most tender steak, you need to cook it slow, and that's where your Crock Pot cooking really shines. This works wonders with round steak because it lets the meat cook gently on a low temperature over a long period — usually six to eight hours. The prolonged cooking time allows the flavors to develop deeply while the meat softens beautifully, resulting in that desirable, flimsy texture. Imagine dishes like beef stew or pot roast, where the meat becomes so delicate that it practically falls apart. Another fantastic way to prepare round steak is by braising it. This involves first lightly frying the meat to lock in some seasonings and juices, then stewing it in a covered pot for two to three hours.

This easy Swiss steak recipe is a perfect example. Start by searing the steak on all sides to create a flavorful crust. Then, in the same pan, use the leftover oil to make a rich tomato-based sauce with aromatic veggies and a mix of spices. Return the meat to the pan, cover it with the mixture, and let it simmer gently. As it cooks, the steak absorbs all the wonderful flavors from the sauce, making for a delicious and satisfying meal. Whether you choose braising for a quicker preparation or a longer method in the slow cooker for richer flavor, the best approach depends on the time you have and your taste preferences.