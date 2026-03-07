John Wayne's On-Set Coffee Ritual Inspired A Brew All Its Own

There's something irresistible about learning the favorite foods of old Hollywood icons. Since they're not here showing off their meals on Instagram, it feels like a rare treat to find out that Marilyn Monroe loved to make a special stuffing or that Clark Gable enjoyed pancakes with sausage. What's especially exciting is when one of these stars' favorites lives on or inspires a product available to everyone. For example, John Wayne's son founded Duke Spirits bourbon to honor his father's love of whiskey, so now you can imbibe like "the Duke" would have. Speaking of Wayne, there's now another type of drink you can enjoy as a hat tip to the silver screen's ultimate cowboy: coffee.

Meet Gold Handle Coffee, a brand launched by the John Wayne licensing parent company under which Duke Spirits also operates. The company name reveals a sweet habit of Wayne's, which was to gift the cast and crew of every movie he made with mugs. These mugs had golden handles and were stamped with the name of the movie plus a personal inscription. Today, these rarities fetch tens of thousands of dollars at auction, but you can participate in Wayne's coffee ritual with Gold Handle Coffee.