The Free Item In-N-Out Burger Gives Kids On Rainy Or Snowy Days
When the sun goes into hiding and the weather starts to take a turn, we tend to crave some of the warm comforts of winter. A cozy sweater, a roaring fire, a steaming mug of sweet hot cocoa. Luckily, there's one popular burger chain that actually dishes out cups of hot chocolate to kids for free on rainy days: In-N-Out. And you might even be able to snag some for yourself, too.
If you're not someone who usually orders hot cocoa with your animal style fries, then you might not have noticed the item on In-N-Out's menu before. The chain isn't exactly known for its drinks, and it's not like there's an extensive coffee menu available — in fact, black coffee is the only other hot drink available. But In-N-Out has been serving hot cocoa year round since 2018, and it was actually a staple back in the restaurant's early days.
And whether it's because they're trying to promote the drink, or the company is just run by nice people, In-N-Out offers free cups of hot chocolate to children under the age of 12 whenever it rains or snows in their local area. The offer even gets extended to certain "eligible" adults, meaning that you might get a cup too when you bring your kid in.
How to claim the In-N-Out's free hot chocolate
To claim the free hot chocolate, all you need to do is head to the counter at a participating location and talk to a server. According to CBS 8 San Diego, it doesn't even matter if it's raining or snowing at the time — as long as some precipitation falls that day the offer should apply. You do need to have a child with you when you order, but no additional purchase is required.
If you don't happen to have a kid with you when you're craving a cup, the good news is that In-N-Out's hot chocolate is pretty affordable, costing less than $2 a serving depending on your location. And the drink is made using a mix from an iconic California chocolate brand.
The special cocoa powder is mixed using water and freeze-dried marshmallows, so it's not exactly a luxurious, European-style hot chocolate, but it's made using high-quality Dutch cocoa and real milk powder, so it still has a pretty good flavor. When it's gloomy out, all you really want is the warmth, especially if it comes without a cost. You do need to pay for the optional marshmallows — but a win is still a win.