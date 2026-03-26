The Free Item In-N-Out Burger Gives Kids On Rainy Or Snowy Days

When the sun goes into hiding and the weather starts to take a turn, we tend to crave some of the warm comforts of winter. A cozy sweater, a roaring fire, a steaming mug of sweet hot cocoa. Luckily, there's one popular burger chain that actually dishes out cups of hot chocolate to kids for free on rainy days: In-N-Out. And you might even be able to snag some for yourself, too.

If you're not someone who usually orders hot cocoa with your animal style fries, then you might not have noticed the item on In-N-Out's menu before. The chain isn't exactly known for its drinks, and it's not like there's an extensive coffee menu available — in fact, black coffee is the only other hot drink available. But In-N-Out has been serving hot cocoa year round since 2018, and it was actually a staple back in the restaurant's early days.

And whether it's because they're trying to promote the drink, or the company is just run by nice people, In-N-Out offers free cups of hot chocolate to children under the age of 12 whenever it rains or snows in their local area. The offer even gets extended to certain "eligible" adults, meaning that you might get a cup too when you bring your kid in.