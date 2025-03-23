How European-Style Hot Chocolate Is Made And Why It's So Much Thicker

Hot chocolate is an undeniable favorite when it comes to hot beverages. Whether you like to make yours with a quick and easy decent brand of hot cocoa mix or prefer to make the ultimate hot chocolate from scratch, you know that nothing heals the soul quite like a big, steaming mug full of delicious, sugary cocoa. Today, let's talk about European-style hot chocolate. Though it's a little more effort than your standard packet fare, the result is a velvety-smooth and ultra-rich drink that you'll be craving all throughout the year, and not just in the chilly seasons.

First: What is European hot chocolate? This style of hot chocolate uses actual chocolate bars and high fat milk or cream. It's pretty common in a number of different European countries (and in fact within chocolate drinking traditions around the world), with each region celebrating unique flavor combinations and additional ingredients.

The keys, however, are high quality solid chocolate and a really creamy, high fat liquid. It's that cream or milk that gives European hot chocolate its thick and luscious texture, so this part is pretty non-negotiable. Vegan hot chocolate enjoyers can substitute with dairy-free coffee creamer, dairy-free cream (Nutpods makes a great one), or coconut cream, though, so no worries about missing out!