How European-Style Hot Chocolate Is Made And Why It's So Much Thicker
Hot chocolate is an undeniable favorite when it comes to hot beverages. Whether you like to make yours with a quick and easy decent brand of hot cocoa mix or prefer to make the ultimate hot chocolate from scratch, you know that nothing heals the soul quite like a big, steaming mug full of delicious, sugary cocoa. Today, let's talk about European-style hot chocolate. Though it's a little more effort than your standard packet fare, the result is a velvety-smooth and ultra-rich drink that you'll be craving all throughout the year, and not just in the chilly seasons.
First: What is European hot chocolate? This style of hot chocolate uses actual chocolate bars and high fat milk or cream. It's pretty common in a number of different European countries (and in fact within chocolate drinking traditions around the world), with each region celebrating unique flavor combinations and additional ingredients.
The keys, however, are high quality solid chocolate and a really creamy, high fat liquid. It's that cream or milk that gives European hot chocolate its thick and luscious texture, so this part is pretty non-negotiable. Vegan hot chocolate enjoyers can substitute with dairy-free coffee creamer, dairy-free cream (Nutpods makes a great one), or coconut cream, though, so no worries about missing out!
Tips for a mean mug of European-style hot chocolate
European-style hot chocolate is made the slow way, i.e. you have to shave or chop up some actual chocolate and add it to milk that you heat slowly on a burner. This way of making hot chocolate with milk rather than water, as well as the luxurious addition of real chocolate, gives it added complexity and depth along with the aforementioned silkiness and thick, lush texture.
As far as ingredients go, focus on the quality of your chocolate and milk. Go for a fine chocolate that's at least 70% dark. Choose your favorite brand of milk or cream. If you want to add sugar, wait until you've tasted a spoonful before stirring it in so you don't disrupt the delicate balance of flavors. Powdered sugar can help keep that texture silky instead of risking any grit from granulated. You can even add Dutch cocoa powder for a bit of extra chocolate-y flavor, but that's a totally optional step.
To make it, we suggest heating your milk until scalding, then adding any cocoa powder. Tip in your chocolate pieces, and whisk until it's your desired consistency. Do a taste test, and add in powdered sugar until you're satisfied. That extra bit of effort will make all the difference in the world, leaving you with a rich and creamy cup of deliciousness that you'll keep coming back for. Top it with freshly whipped cream before serving for a true European touch.