The Iconic California Chocolate Behind In-N-Out's Hot Cocoa
In-N-Out might not exactly be a dessert destination, but the West Coast burger chain does have a few treats on offer, and they're actually pretty high quality. The main sweet item is the signature milkshake, which we named one of the best fast food ice cream treats in the country. But when you're feeling the cold, there's also a delicious hot cocoa on the menu, and it's made using a top-notch California chocolate brand: Ghirardelli.
In-N-Out doesn't actually specify that it uses premium Ghirardelli hot chocolate mix in store, but the chain has boasted about it in social media posts. Some eagle eyed customers have also spotted the bags behind the counter, and there are even Reddit posts about the topic online. People have been pretty impressed to learn this fun fact, but not exactly surprised. The partnership makes sense, as one Reddit user put it: "Two iconic California brands. Perfect match."
The partnership began in 2018, when In-N-Out reintroduced hot cocoa to the menu for the first time since the 1950s. The drink is made using hot water and freeze-dried marshmallows, which are optional, so it's more akin to a nostalgic, ski-lodge cocoa than a thick, European-style hot chocolate. If you've had Ghirardelli hot chocolate before though, you'll recognize the signature taste, which draws out its own nostalgic memories for many northern Californians.
In-N-Out serves premium Ghirardelli hot cocoa mix
Ghirardelli traces its roots all the way back to 1849, when Italian immigrant Domenico Ghirardelli opened his first confectionery store in Stockton. A couple of years later, the candy apprentice founded the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company in San Francisco. The brand would go on to become an important part of the city's culture and heritage, and the old manufacturing plant, the historic Ghirardelli Square on the waterfront, continues to attract millions of visitors every year.
Ghirardelli chocolate has been manufactured in San Leandro since the 1960s, and the company was acquired by Lindt & Sprungli in 1998, but the treats still taste just as good –- and its gourmet hot cocoa is a fan-favorite. The one used by In-N-Out is made using high-quality Dutch cocoa and real milk powder, giving it a robust, full-bodied flavor for just $1.65.
One Reddit user wrote, "It hit the spot. Not only was it perfectly hot but ... it was rich creamy and refreshing. " In a Youtube video, Ian Keiner called the cocoa "very rich" but "not too sweet." He said, "It doesn't really taste like an instant type of cocoa that you think most fast food places would serve. It's got a lot of volume to it ... it's a nice balance." Plus, kids under 12 years old enjoy it for free on rainy days. Those don't come too often in California -– but it's a nice touch.