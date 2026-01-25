The Iconic California Chocolate Behind In-N-Out's Hot Cocoa

In-N-Out might not exactly be a dessert destination, but the West Coast burger chain does have a few treats on offer, and they're actually pretty high quality. The main sweet item is the signature milkshake, which we named one of the best fast food ice cream treats in the country. But when you're feeling the cold, there's also a delicious hot cocoa on the menu, and it's made using a top-notch California chocolate brand: Ghirardelli.

In-N-Out doesn't actually specify that it uses premium Ghirardelli hot chocolate mix in store, but the chain has boasted about it in social media posts. Some eagle eyed customers have also spotted the bags behind the counter, and there are even Reddit posts about the topic online. People have been pretty impressed to learn this fun fact, but not exactly surprised. The partnership makes sense, as one Reddit user put it: "Two iconic California brands. Perfect match."

The partnership began in 2018, when In-N-Out reintroduced hot cocoa to the menu for the first time since the 1950s. The drink is made using hot water and freeze-dried marshmallows, which are optional, so it's more akin to a nostalgic, ski-lodge cocoa than a thick, European-style hot chocolate. If you've had Ghirardelli hot chocolate before though, you'll recognize the signature taste, which draws out its own nostalgic memories for many northern Californians.