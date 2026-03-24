Here's What Happens To Shake Shack's Leftover Burgers

Food waste is a huge problem in the American restaurant industry. Around 40% of America's food waste comes from food-related businesses, from restaurants to grocery stores (per RTS). In fact, restaurants generate over 11 million pounds of food waste every year according to a National Restaurant Association report. The industry isn't blind to this problem. A booming food waste management industry has sprung up to tackle the issue in creative ways. This includes solutions such as using landfill-bound food to tackle climate change and hunger.

Shake Shack tries to tackle the leftover problem differently — by cutting down on food waste to the point where it's not a problem. "While Shake Shack does not have a formal food waste policy, the company works diligently behind the scenes to minimize waste across operations," a brand representative told us, when Tasting Table went seeking information on what happens to food waste at 10 chain restaurants. "Because all Shake Shack food is cooked to order, the amount of food waste generated is minimal, particularly compared to full-service restaurants, which tend to have significantly more prep-related waste."

Outside of running efficient operations, Shake Shack contributes in other meaningful ways in fighting hunger and food insecurity in America. The burger giant supplied nearly 3,000 pounds of ingredients to Feeding America In 2024. It also partnered with Mill, which produces food recyclers for both home and commercial use. During the pilot, it used one of Mill's machines to convert food waste into a natural additive that independent farmers could use to add nutrients to chicken feed.