Silo In London Is The World's First Zero-Waste Restaurant

The gap between food waste and food insecurity is a social conundrum that the traditional restaurant model has, for many years, largely ignored. It's the reason why, post-pandemic, Eleven Madison Park opened up its food truck, Eleven Madison Truck, to serve meals made from its kitchen's extra ingredients to communities in need. But a restaurant in London is taking a different, and slightly more direct, approach.

Silo, a Michelin green-starred restaurant in the trendy, East London Hackney Wick neighborhood, is the first restaurant in the world to eliminate food waste altogether. According to its website, "Silo is a restaurant without a bin." Working backward to eliminate waste from the food system, Silo creates everything on its menu from scratch. The restaurant mills its own flour, churns its own butter, rolls its own oats, brews its own drinks, and maximizes the entire potential of every animal and vegetable that's harvested for its menu. Of course, this isn't possible without suppliers who are also committed to achieving zero waste.

That's why everything that gets delivered to the restaurant comes from regenerative sources and is conveyed in reusable vessels. Still, between the produce that comes in and the dishes that go out, some waste is left over. Only, at Silo, it's all-natural — and therefore compostable. The "fermentatrium" underneath Silo is where it all goes. Then, helped along by some salt and time, the compost is used to make garum, a fermented sauce and seasoning, that is the foundation of some of the restaurant's most successful dishes.