States Are Using Landfill-Bound Food To Fight Climate Change And Hunger

They year 2023 has been nothing if not eventful. And in a long-awaited victory in the fight against food insecurity, states across America are rethinking how they handle food waste.

According to the Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic (FLPC), 40% of all food in the U.S. is wasted, which also squanders water, energy, and space in landfills. It was also estimated that Americans would waste 312 million pounds of food on Thanksgiving alone, per ReFed. Meanwhile, as reported by the USDA, over 44 million households faced food insecurity in 2022. Now, legislators are stepping up to the literal and proverbial plate and rolling out systemwide solutions for a systemic epidemic.

In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the United States 2030 Food Loss and Waste Reduction Goal, pledging to ax nationwide food waste by 50% from 2014 figures. Now, as states across the country are setting up systems for facilitating food donations, foodies are starting to see actionable steps for reducing food waste in a lasting and impactful way.

In Maryland, farmers can receive a tax credit of up to $5,000 for their food donations. Colorado, California, and Massachusetts are working on legislation that would provide funds to private-sector composting and organic collections. And in Maine and Rhode Island, schools have rolled out programs to cut back on food waste in cafeterias — and this is only the beginning.