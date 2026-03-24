The Mexican Cocktail You Should Try That Isn't A Margarita

It's hard to imagine enjoying a plate of enchiladas or tacos without washing them down with a margarita. But margaritas aren't the only Mexican cocktail you should be trying. We spoke with Aarón Sánchez, award-winning chef and the host of "Talking Sabor," at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival. His number one pick for a Mexican cocktail that isn't a margarita? The paloma.

Whereas a classic margarita recipe couples tequila with orange liqueur, lime juice, and simple syrup, the humble paloma is a mere two ingredients, both of which come bottled. "The easiest [mixer] one you can get, which is basically esquirt, as we say in Mexico, grapefruit soda. They use Fresca and great-quality blanco tequila." Grapefruit soda like Squirt is more popular than Sprite in Mexico, providing a tangy, sweet, and slightly bitter profile with plenty of refreshing bubbles that bring more complexity than a squeeze of lime juice and simple syrup.

Of course, if you want to make a more modern take on the paloma, you can ditch the grapefruit soda for a blend of fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice, and club soda. Chef Sanchez simplifies the modern approach, stating, "Maybe just do just freshly squeezed grapefruit juice with the grapefruit soda" to enhance the citric flavor while bringing more volume to the drink. A simple classic cocktail is only as good as its few ingredients, so a good tequila is crucial. "I'm partial to Cazadores," Sanchez says. "It's a 100-year-old tequila brand."