The Mexican Cocktail You Should Try That Isn't A Margarita
It's hard to imagine enjoying a plate of enchiladas or tacos without washing them down with a margarita. But margaritas aren't the only Mexican cocktail you should be trying. We spoke with Aarón Sánchez, award-winning chef and the host of "Talking Sabor," at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival. His number one pick for a Mexican cocktail that isn't a margarita? The paloma.
Whereas a classic margarita recipe couples tequila with orange liqueur, lime juice, and simple syrup, the humble paloma is a mere two ingredients, both of which come bottled. "The easiest [mixer] one you can get, which is basically esquirt, as we say in Mexico, grapefruit soda. They use Fresca and great-quality blanco tequila." Grapefruit soda like Squirt is more popular than Sprite in Mexico, providing a tangy, sweet, and slightly bitter profile with plenty of refreshing bubbles that bring more complexity than a squeeze of lime juice and simple syrup.
Of course, if you want to make a more modern take on the paloma, you can ditch the grapefruit soda for a blend of fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice, and club soda. Chef Sanchez simplifies the modern approach, stating, "Maybe just do just freshly squeezed grapefruit juice with the grapefruit soda" to enhance the citric flavor while bringing more volume to the drink. A simple classic cocktail is only as good as its few ingredients, so a good tequila is crucial. "I'm partial to Cazadores," Sanchez says. "It's a 100-year-old tequila brand."
More classic cocktails you'll find on the menu in Mexico
A paloma is a simple yet tangy tequila cocktail that balances the harsh bite of a blanco tequila with a tart, bitter, and sweet soda. Sanchez says it's a fixture on any bar menu, not to mention an easy homemade recipe. While you'll save money by buying a 2-liter bottle of Squirt and a bottle of your favorite tequila brand, Sanchez thinks that ordering a paloma in a Mexican bar is an experience worth the extra expense. "When you go to places like Guadalajara or Mexico City, I mean, there's places like La Opera in Mexico City where Pancho Villa shot a bullet in the ceiling that is still there and they're making classic cocktails," he says. "And there's other places within Mexico that are cantinas, proper cantinas, where you go and the gentleman that's serving you is 80 years old."
Palomas aren't margaritas, but they're nearly as ubiquitous in Mexico. And there are many other Mexican cocktails worth ordering south of the border. A savory, spicy vampiro is the tequila-spiked cocktail you should be sipping at brunch. Another cocktail to get you energized, whether it's brunch or late-night party fuel, is a carajillo, which some argue beats an espresso martini. Mezcal is quickly taking over global demand, and bartenders in Mexico have replaced tequila in a margarita recipe with mezcal, donning it a "mezcalita." You can make a hybrid mezcal paloma grapefruit mezcal margarita recipe.