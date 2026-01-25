This Mexican Cocktail Turns Tequila Into The Ultimate Brunch Sipper

Often food history is nearly impossible to track down. A dish or a cocktail is either attributable to no one, or there are many who claim to be the inventor. With the Vampiro, it seems that it can actually be traced back to one individual, a man named Oscar Hernández.

Hernández hails from the Mexican state of Jalisco, which also happens to be home to the town of tequila. The exact date isn't clear, but sometime in the 1980s, he developed the Vampiro while playing around with the recipe for a paloma, a classic Mexican cocktail. At its simplest, a paloma is a mixture of tequila and grapefruit soda. But Hernández took an interesting stab at it, adding a bit of sangrita to the mix. With a few more additions — orange juice, lime juice, and salt — Hernández found what he was looking for, and the Vampiro was born, in recipe if not yet in name.

For years, this drink was just a personal favorite for Hernández. He enjoyed the sweet and salty mixture as a cooling refreshment on hot days while working at his family's roadside vegetable stand. Friends and customers would see Hernández sipping the drink and ask what it was. Due to the meaning of sangrito — the diminutive form of sangre, the Spanish word for "blood" – as well as the fact that the cocktail is often consumed by sucking it through a straw out of a plastic bag, it earned the moniker "Vampiro," which translates to "vampire" in English.