It's Easier Than You Might Think To Roast Your Own Coffee. But Is It Worth It?

With your own home roasting setup, you are one step closer to finally having control over every aspect of your morning cup. There is no longer a need to hunt for a bag of beans that matches your desired roast level and comes from a good source, nor is there the need to shell out for expensive coffee from a local roaster. The freshness of locally-roasted coffee is much better than what you find at the grocery store, but what is fresher (or more local) than coffee roasted in your own kitchen? Plus, if you want to get creative, Woodburn-Simmonds notes, "You can play around with blending your beans to create a very personal style too."

To both roast and blend those beans, however, first you need to find a good supplier. "Sourcing good-quality green coffee beans is the most important aspect of roasting at home," Woodburn-Simmonds says. "If you don't start with good-quality coffee beans, then you'll never get delicious coffee at the end of it." Finding the right source can be a challenge, but there are few things that cannot be accomplished on the internet these days.

Start by selecting the type of coffee bean you want and then research different sources for that type. Factors like soil, humidity, climate, elevation, and processing methods have a huge impact on the characteristics of coffee, so knowing your preferences and where in the world to find them is immensely helpful. After that, your best bet is an online retailer specializing in green coffee for home roasters. They sell smaller packages in many varieties, allowing you to explore your tastes without investing too much in any one product.