Why It Pays To Get Yourself An At-Home Coffee Roaster

Some purchases are tantalizing debates of "Do I, don't I," and we'd argue that home coffee roasters come top of this list. Perhaps you're purchasing daily Starbucks (and cringing at monthly bank statements). Or maybe you're home-brewing but still buying pre-roasted beans. Whichever camp you fall into, here's the truth: Investing in an at-home roaster often pays off. The upfront cost may seem large — take this Fresh Roast automatic coffee bean roaster, for example — but the return on investment is impressive.

As customers are no longer tied to the upcharge of pre-roasted bags, it's now possible to purchase unroasted green beans and buy in bulk. The industry rate for these beans is a mere $3 per pound, a sharp contrast to the $10 per 12-ounce (approximately 0.75-pound) bags you find in grocery stores. Many wholesalers sell green beans in bags up to 150 pounds. It's a whole lot of coffee, and you achieve savings of up to almost $10 a pound. Plus, there's the chance to purchase directly from farmers, cutting the "middleman" for more ethical enjoyment.

In summary, green coffee beans for DIY roasting are cheaper and customizable. It's a smart way to creatively control flavor while also enabling a return on your new roaster. And if you're wondering how long green coffee beans will stay fresh in proper storage, it's good news. With a typical 12-month shelf life, they outlast the standard three months of roasted beans. Look no further for a sign to treat yourself to that at-home roaster.