Why Locally Roasted Coffee Always Tastes Superior

Step into a neighborhood coffee shop and you'll probably notice the bags of coffee on display are a little different to what you find in the supermarket. Whether it's the cafe's own brand or another small roastery, you may wonder whether this specialty coffee is just another way to drive up prices.

While this might be the case, buying locally roasted beans will reward you with a better tasting coffee, and it all comes down to freshness. Coffee has a long shelf life in terms of spoilage, but for peak aroma and taste you have one to two weeks after roasting before a decline begins, even if you buy whole beans. If you're buying coffee at the supermarket, this freshness window will likely have already passed by the time it arrives on shelves.

It's important to be aware that locally roasted doesn't have to mean locally sourced. Green unroasted coffee beans can last up to a year without losing flavor. So as long as you're buying coffee within a week of its roast date, you can still enjoy your favorite single origin from top coffee growing regions locations such as Colombia or Ethiopia.