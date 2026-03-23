Dutch Bros' Best Caffeine-Free Drink Is Made For Chocolate Lovers

Dutch Bros has a lineup of drinks that can overwhelm those looking for their fix of caffeine, but for customers in search of less buzzy options, the brand is ready to deliver. Among the best caffeine-free drinks at Dutch Bros is the White Chocolate Hot Cocoa, a sweet treat that merges Dutch Bros' exclusive chocolate milk and white chocolate sauce. The recipe is one that is tough to replicate at home, as both the chocolate base and the sauce offer a balanced beverage that is smooth, delicious, and gives regular hot chocolate recipes some serious competition.

Those wanting to double down on decadence can top their orders with one of Dutch Bros' Soft Top flavors, whipped cream, or the brand's sprinks. As always, Dutch Bros is eager to please with a Not-So-Hot option that dials back the temperature of the drink for a less scorching sip, and a line-up of customizations that can result in a drink that is perfectly dialed in.