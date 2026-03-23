Dutch Bros' Best Caffeine-Free Drink Is Made For Chocolate Lovers
Dutch Bros has a lineup of drinks that can overwhelm those looking for their fix of caffeine, but for customers in search of less buzzy options, the brand is ready to deliver. Among the best caffeine-free drinks at Dutch Bros is the White Chocolate Hot Cocoa, a sweet treat that merges Dutch Bros' exclusive chocolate milk and white chocolate sauce. The recipe is one that is tough to replicate at home, as both the chocolate base and the sauce offer a balanced beverage that is smooth, delicious, and gives regular hot chocolate recipes some serious competition.
Those wanting to double down on decadence can top their orders with one of Dutch Bros' Soft Top flavors, whipped cream, or the brand's sprinks. As always, Dutch Bros is eager to please with a Not-So-Hot option that dials back the temperature of the drink for a less scorching sip, and a line-up of customizations that can result in a drink that is perfectly dialed in.
A sweet treat that is made to order
Though Dutch Bros' White Chocolate Hot Cocoa is already on our ranking of best hot drinks on the menu, a few specific instructions can make this drink even more decadent. Asking the broistas for caramel drizzle turns this hot drink into something closer to dessert, and hazelnut syrup can make the cocoa taste similar to a hazelnut truffle. "My [go-to] lately is a cinnamon roll (white chocolate + cinnamon) hot cocoa with whip and cinnamon sprinkles," wrote one customer on Reddit. Other hot chocolate pairings include white chocolate with banana (banana cream pie), coconut (alpine), or salted caramel and vanilla (flapjack).
Since White Chocolate Hot Cocoa is on Dutch Bros menus year-round, the caffeine-free choice is one customers can look forward to, rain or shine. During the summer, White Chocolate Mochas and White Chocolate Breves result in a cooler treat that delivers the same taste but in an icier form. With so many options, White Chocolate Hot Cocoa is an order that deserves a regular spot in any ordering rotation.