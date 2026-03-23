Bob Dylan Slipped An Unexpected Dunkin' Shoutout Into One Of His Books

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that some celebs, like Matt Damon and the Affleck brothers, are outspoken Dunkin' fans. The trio has even starred in high-profile Super Bowl ads for the coffee chain. But, it may come as a surprise to some fans to learn that, when he was singing about "One more cup of coffee for the road," Bob Dylan might have been talking about Dunkin'. On the dedication page of Dylan's 2022 book "The Philosophy of Modern Song," he thanks "all the crew at Dunkin' Donuts."

Beyond his world-changing music career, Dylan is also an esteemed writer, winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 (and famously not showing up at the award ceremony). His most recent book is a collection of more than 60 essays on the topic of popular music written in the unique, distinctive narrative voice that will feel familiar to anyone who read his 2004 "Chronicles: Volume One" (although, it's a far cry from the experimental voice in "Tarantula," arguably his greatest book to date, in the opinion of this journalist). In "The Philosophy of Modern Sing," Dylan zeroes-in on the work and musical styles of artists from Hank Williams to Elvis Costello to Nina Simone, and even includes a deep-dive on Marty Robbins' "El Paso" – it's an exploration of the craft of songwriting by one of the best minds to ever do it ... a feat that, apparently, ran on Dunkin'.