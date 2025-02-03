Jeremy Strong Is Instantly Meme-Worthy In Dunkin's Super Bowl 2025 Ad

This year, Dunkin' is celebrating 50 years of munchkins mini donuts, but that isn't the only reason why 2025 is shaping up to be a big year for the coffee giant. Next week, at Super Bowl LIX, Ben Affleck is set to return to the Dunkin' Universe wearing his DunKings tracksuit — a get-up he hasn't donned since last year's game, which marked the official creation of The DunKings. A new ad debuted during the GRAMMYs, and it's something of a "first look" to welcome another DunKings ad that will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9. Per the teaser ad, Affleck will be joined by Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong this time around.

In last year's first-ever DunKings ad, the orange-and-magenta-tracksuit-clad team delighted fans with their declaration of, "For your consideration, here comes the Boston Massacre: The DunKings!" Alongside Affleck, the original DunKings team also included Tom Brady and Matt Damon, who begrudgingly reprised his iconic line from "Good Will Hunting," muttering, "How do you like them...donuts. I'm sorry."

In this year's teaser ad, the real star is Strong, a fellow Bostonian who steals the show with his meme-worthy performance. Strong ("The Apprentice," "Succession," "The Trial of the Chicago 7") is also up for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at this year's awards ceremony in March — and, if his knockout supporting role in the latest DunKings ad is any indication, we bet he'll win it.

