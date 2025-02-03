Jeremy Strong Is Instantly Meme-Worthy In Dunkin's Super Bowl 2025 Ad
This year, Dunkin' is celebrating 50 years of munchkins mini donuts, but that isn't the only reason why 2025 is shaping up to be a big year for the coffee giant. Next week, at Super Bowl LIX, Ben Affleck is set to return to the Dunkin' Universe wearing his DunKings tracksuit — a get-up he hasn't donned since last year's game, which marked the official creation of The DunKings. A new ad debuted during the GRAMMYs, and it's something of a "first look" to welcome another DunKings ad that will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9. Per the teaser ad, Affleck will be joined by Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong this time around.
In last year's first-ever DunKings ad, the orange-and-magenta-tracksuit-clad team delighted fans with their declaration of, "For your consideration, here comes the Boston Massacre: The DunKings!" Alongside Affleck, the original DunKings team also included Tom Brady and Matt Damon, who begrudgingly reprised his iconic line from "Good Will Hunting," muttering, "How do you like them...donuts. I'm sorry."
In this year's teaser ad, the real star is Strong, a fellow Bostonian who steals the show with his meme-worthy performance. Strong ("The Apprentice," "Succession," "The Trial of the Chicago 7") is also up for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at this year's awards ceremony in March — and, if his knockout supporting role in the latest DunKings ad is any indication, we bet he'll win it.
Strong soaks up the DunKing role, and Dunkin' soaks up the references to its Boston roots
Whereas Matt Damon's character was reluctant to don the neon tracksuit last year, in this new ad, Jermey Strong takes the word "submersion" to a new level, physically submerging himself in a vat of soaking coffee beans to better understand his character in the upcoming Super Bowl ad — a technique referred to as "the bean method." The premise is a nod to Strong's notorious devotion to method acting to prepare for his roles.
The teaser promises more action to come, and according to a press release sent to Tasting Table, the DunKings ad will be kicking off the action as the very first ad of the night during the first commercial break. Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Fox or streaming on Fubo.
Per the press release, "In continued partnership with Artists Equity, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's company, Dunkin' is returning to the Super Bowl for the third year as the Dunkin' Cinematic Universe continues to unfold." Affleck even brought Damon a cup of Dunkin' coffee in one scene of the duo's breakout hit "Good Will Hunting" (1997). In other words, Affleck's been an apparent Dunkin' fan for a long time. 2025 DunKing co-star Casey Affleck also co-starred in the Gus Van Sant flick. Long live the Dunkin' Cinematic Universe.