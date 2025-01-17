Review: Heaven's Door $500 Bootleg Volume VI Echoes Bob Dylan's Experimental Streak

It's shaping into a good year to be a Bob Dylan fan, between "A Complete Unknown" hitting theaters, the release of a massive trove of Bob Dylan memorabilia for auction, and a terrifying list of reasons to bring protest songs back into play. Heck, Dylan even gave elder fans a reason to join TikTok and summarily embarrass their grandkids. (For as long as the app exists.)

But, hey, did you know that Mr. Bob Dylan has also been putting out a line of whiskeys for the better part of the last decade? And that they're pretty well-reviewed? Not just by Tasting Table, either. Although we once gave Heaven's Door high marks, calling it "quite simply, the best celebrity-owned bourbon on the market today," the brand is constantly evolving, just like the Bard's discography.

As much as anyone loves pouring over the old classics, new releases in any catalogue — musical or one made of spirits — always deserve a listen. So, I've taken a few sips of the newest addition to a limited release from Heaven's Door, the Volume IV bottle of its Bootleg Series.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the Heaven's Door.

