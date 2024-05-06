The Significance Behind Each Bottle Of Bob Dylan's Whiskey Brand

Bob Dylan isn't just a musician. The man is an all-around artist who writes poems, paints, and sculpts. While on tour, Dylan would find inspiration from the many environments he would find himself in and use the people he met to inspire some of his work. "The highest purpose of art is to inspire," Dylan has said. "What else can you do? What else can you do for anyone but inspire them?"

Some of Dylan's paintings and iron sculptures have found themselves on the labels of Heaven's Door Spirits, a straight bourbon whiskey brand that the artist has co-founded. "I wanted to create a collection of American Whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story," he explained. The Heaven's Door collection offers a line-up of whiskeys such as a vanilla-spiced straight bourbon called Revival, a double barrel bourbon named Revelation that delivers notes of caramel and citrus, and Refuge, a straight rye that is aged in hand-toasted barrels made from oak cigar. A series of small-batch limited releases and annual bottles called The Bootleg Series also brings fans and connoisseurs alike a taste of Dylan's charms, with ceramic bottles of The Bootleg Series showcasing some of Dylan's paintings.