The Bourbon Brand You Should Be Buying Over Old Rip Van Winkle And Why

There is certainly no shortage of bourbon on the market today. In Kentucky, which accounts for 95% of the total bourbon production in the U.S. (and hence, the world since bourbon is a distinctly American spirit), there are currently nearly 100 different bourbon and whiskey brands. And one of the most well-known names is Old Rip Van Winkle, the maker of Pappy Van Winkle, a name so famous that even non-bourbon fans have likely heard of it.

Pappy Van Winkle is also incredibly rare, not to mention expensive, with bottles of the Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year selling for thousands of dollars on the secondary market — one bottle of a limited edition 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle once sold for $52,000 at an auction in 2022. And there's no doubt that Old Rip Van Winkle produces excellent bourbon. But there's actually another brand that you should be buying instead. That brand, which came in at number one in our ranking of the 27 best bourbon brands (which takes into consideration price, quality, and availability) ahead of Old Rip Van Winkle, is Stagg.