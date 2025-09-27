One Of Bob Dylan's Favorite Foods Is A Holiday Classic

When you think of Bob Dylan, you might not immediately associate him with Christmas cheer. Yet the iconic singer-songwriter and folk legend released an entire album of popular Christmas songs and hymns in 2009. Though Dylan was raised by parents who were part of a small Jewish community in Duluth, he had a complicated relationship with Judaism and religion in general.

In the late 1970s, he began exploring evangelical Christianity, during which time he released a few gospel-inspired albums. Years later, he aligned himself with an Orthodox Hasidic Jewish movement. Regardless of his past or present religious beliefs, there are clearly many elements of Christmas that Dylan loves, from the music to the food. In fact, one of Dylan's favorite foods is a holiday classic.

During Dylan's 2006 holiday episode of "Theme Time Radio Hour," a weekly one-hour satellite radio show that he hosted, he surprised listeners by saying that one one his favorite foods is figgy pudding — a Christmas treat that's been beloved since the 14th century. The British dessert is often made from dried fruit, suet, spices, and brandy or rum. It is also known as plum pudding, but it isn't custard-like; rather, it is a dense, moist, sweet cake. He added that he "gets hungry just talking about it" (via YouTube).