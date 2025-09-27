One Of Bob Dylan's Favorite Foods Is A Holiday Classic
When you think of Bob Dylan, you might not immediately associate him with Christmas cheer. Yet the iconic singer-songwriter and folk legend released an entire album of popular Christmas songs and hymns in 2009. Though Dylan was raised by parents who were part of a small Jewish community in Duluth, he had a complicated relationship with Judaism and religion in general.
In the late 1970s, he began exploring evangelical Christianity, during which time he released a few gospel-inspired albums. Years later, he aligned himself with an Orthodox Hasidic Jewish movement. Regardless of his past or present religious beliefs, there are clearly many elements of Christmas that Dylan loves, from the music to the food. In fact, one of Dylan's favorite foods is a holiday classic.
During Dylan's 2006 holiday episode of "Theme Time Radio Hour," a weekly one-hour satellite radio show that he hosted, he surprised listeners by saying that one one his favorite foods is figgy pudding — a Christmas treat that's been beloved since the 14th century. The British dessert is often made from dried fruit, suet, spices, and brandy or rum. It is also known as plum pudding, but it isn't custard-like; rather, it is a dense, moist, sweet cake. He added that he "gets hungry just talking about it" (via YouTube).
How figgy pudding became a rich holiday dessert
Figgy pudding originated as a medieval stew containing meat and vegetables, and eventually evolved into a dish that used dried fruit instead of meat. At that time, the word 'plum' was used to refer to any dried fruit, which is how the dish came to be called plum pudding.
By the Victorian era, it had been popularized as a dessert symbolic of Christ's birth, regularly served at Christmas time. Before serving, brandy would traditionally be poured over it and then set on fire to symbolize the passion of Christ. The ingredients were assembled in flour sacks or cloth bags and steamed, then aged for up to a month to allow the flavors to intensify.
According to Bob Dylan, he received many letters from fans asking for his recipe for figgy pudding. His version uses plain flour, salt, bread crumbs, suet, British mixed spices, baking powder, dark brown sugar, dried figs, lemon rind and juice, milk, and eggs. Everything is mixed together until it has a "soft, dropping consistency." It is then steamed for three hours in a greased pudding basin in the oven. If you want to complete the experience, we suggest enjoying it with a glass from Bob Dylan's whiskey brand.