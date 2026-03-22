Why It's Best To Avoid Buying Bananas At Costco, According To Redditors

Bananas are beloved. They are nutritious and portable, and sold pretty much everywhere in whatever quantity you happen to need, whether that is one or two for a breakfast smoothie or a big bunch for a bake sale sized batch of homemade banana bread. You can usually just pull off what you need from the bunch, because they are sold by the pound or by each banana. Costco changes that equation, because their bananas are sold in big, 3 pound bundles, and Redditors say that bulk format turns what should be an easygoing, fruit bowl staple into a small — but nevertheless annoying — household management issue.

The problem is part volume and part timing. If the fruit ripens weirdly, or all at once, the bargain is lost. It is one thing to stock up on a massive amount of something that doesn't go bad at all, like toilet paper, or something that can be refrigerated, like their Kirkland Signature grass-fed butter (which we think gives Kerrygold a run for its money), but for something with a short, delicate lifespan, it may make more sense to buy little by little, as needed from a fruit stand or neighborhood shop.

The quantity complaint is evergreen, and it is part of why they made our list of nine foods you should never buy at Costco. One Redditor sums it up, "I can't eat such large quantities before they go bad." That is the main mismatch for many shoppers. Bananas are a fruit people often buy by feel and forecast: a couple in the cart if they're already yellow, a few more if they're green, none if they know they have some already-browning ones at home. When the flexibility to pull-and-peel is out of your hands, you are buying a big banana plan, whether or not your household needs one.