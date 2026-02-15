9 Groceries You Should Never Buy At Costco

Costco has its ride-or-die fans (or should we say members?), and we are definitely among them. It's a place that brings joy, a selection of tasty food samples, and pretty competitive prices on anything from car batteries to candy. It's hard for the warehouse to steer us wrong, but some items are better off avoided and purchased elsewhere. Since not every product is worth the cost or trouble, we wanted to compile a handful of items that you should never buy at Costco.

Most of these items suffer quality issues, but a couple of them simply aren't good items to buy in bulk for the average consumer or household — e.g., you're not a restaurant owner who will use pounds of a product before it goes bad. This goes hand in hand with one of the insider secrets that seasoned Costco shoppers know: Stick with your shopping list to actually save money. Impulse buying and purchasing anything that looks interesting or affordable is where people start to face issues. Buying these items can end up costing you more money because you may have to throw the product away. It's wiser just to avoid the following items entirely.