This Common Household Cleaner Can Help Deal With Kitchen Pests In A Pinch

If you've ever spotted an ant marching across your kitchen counter while holding a spray bottle of glass cleaner, you might have wondered if that same cleaner could double as a quick pest control solution. In a very narrow sense, the answer is yes. Spraying Windex directly onto a small insect may kill it, but not because the product's chemical composition makes it a dupe for bug spray. It is more to do with the more simple, observable cause-and-effect physics and physiology of blasting a small creature with liquid.

Insects breathe very differently than humans. Instead of lungs, they have tiny openings along their bodies, called spiracles, that allow oxygen to enter a network of internal tubes. When a liquid coats those openings, airflow can be disrupted or blocked entirely. Ergo, spraying a little bug with almost any liquid be it a mild dish soap solution, vinegar, glass cleaner, or even water, can immobilize it long enough for it to suffocate. The force of the spray can also knock the insect off balance, rendering it unable to move or escape the droplet.

Windex, and other glass cleaners, contain ingredients designed for cleaning glass. Most formulas include a blend of ammonia compounds, solvents and surfactants that break up grease and loosen dirt so it can be wiped away without streakiness — which is also why they can be used to clean the stove. Surfactants reduce the surface tension of the liquids, which helps them spread evenly across glossy surfaces like windows. That surfactant-spreading action can encase and coat the bug's body, which may slightly increase the bug-neutralizing efficacy of Windex over using just plain water.