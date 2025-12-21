The Overlooked Place That Attracts Ants In Even The Cleanest Kitchens

Depending on where you live, you may have to share your kitchen space more often than you would like with unwanted six-legged guests. Out of all insects, ants have a remarkable ability to find their way into your kitchen, no matter how clean you keep it. Obviously, eliminating food sources is one of the easiest and most consistent ways to ensure ants don't try to take up permanent residence. If you find that they keep showing up and you aren't sure why, check your silverware drawer. If you're not cleaning it regularly, it may be attracting your outside guests.

We previously mentioned the cutlery drawer when covering places you might not think to clean in your kitchen, but it's worth highlighting again. Because it's not a surface like a cupboard door, a countertop, or the floor, it can often slip off the cleaning schedule. It's just a thing we don't always think of. But in a busy household, people may be going in and out of the drawer multiple times per day. That amount of activity increases the potential exposure to kitchen grease, crumbs, and sugary splatters, all of which can attract ants. They may even come looking for salt.

Make sure you get your cutlery drawer on a cleaning schedule. It doesn't need to be cleaned daily, but you should clean the tray at least once a month. You can vacuum up any crumbs from the drawer, then wipe and disinfect with a vinegar spray to make the surfaces clean and inhospitable to insects.