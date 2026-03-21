You're Using The Wrong Oil To Fry Egg Rolls — Here's The Best Type

A benchmark of Chinese American cuisine, egg rolls are on the menu at every Chinese takeout restaurant and occupy a large part of the frozen section at the grocery store. What we love most about them is that crackly, deep-fried wrapper that cedes to a chewy, melt-in-your-mouth filling. So, if you're making them at home, deep-frying them is non-negotiable. We consulted Shirley Chun, Chinese-American chef and owner of Ms Chi Cafe, about the worst (and the best) oils for frying egg rolls.

"We should always use high-quality and [high] smoking point oil to deep fry," Chung tells us. "It's especially important for frying egg rolls, because the thin layers of egg roll wrapper will trap any impurities in the oil and affect the taste of the egg rolls." Smoke point refers to the temperature at which the fat molecules transform into smoke. When oil smokes, it transfers unpleasant flavors to the eggroll wrappers. To avoid this, you need an oil with a smoke point far above the temperature that you're frying at. This means utilizing high smoke point oils above 400 degrees Fahrenheit, including canola, peanut, and vegetable oils.

Again, using low smoke point oil for frying would be a huge mistake. "A lower smoking point oil will burn the egg rolls before they are cooked through," Chung adds. "You will then get burnt outer layers of wrapper, chewy towards the center and mushy, and an under cooked filling egg roll."