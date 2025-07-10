10 Store-Bought Egg Rolls, Ranked Worst To Best

Have you ever noticed how grocery store freezer aisles often carve out a distinct section just for Asian-inspired foods? Tucked between the pizzas, frozen meats, and veggies, you'll find a vibrant mix of dishes from China, India, Japan, Thailand, and beyond — and for good reason.

Asian-fusion cuisine has been booming in popularity over the past several years. We just can't seem to get enough of those fresh ingredients and bold, authentic flavors. But the reason they keep showing up in freezers is because many dishes in this category — from stews and curries to noodles and fried rice — hold up remarkably well when cooked from frozen. And, of course, we'd be remiss not to mention Asian appetizers like the almighty egg roll.

Egg rolls consist of a thick, wheat-based wrapper stuffed with traditional fillings like cabbage, carrots, and optional meat before being deep-fried (and don't confuse them with spring rolls, which use a much thinner wrapper). They're a staple starter at many Asian-style restaurants — did you really order Chinese takeout if you didn't tack on a few egg rolls for good measure? But they're also widely available in grocery stores, and from plenty of brands beyond just P.F. Chang's.

I recently went on a hunt for the best store-bought egg rolls (mostly frozen, with one exception) you can find. I cooked all selections in the oven — because microwaving them is a crime, albeit a convenient one — and evaluated each for outer crispiness, ingredient balance, seasoning, and sauce (for the brands kind enough to include one).