10 Store-Bought Egg Rolls, Ranked Worst To Best
Have you ever noticed how grocery store freezer aisles often carve out a distinct section just for Asian-inspired foods? Tucked between the pizzas, frozen meats, and veggies, you'll find a vibrant mix of dishes from China, India, Japan, Thailand, and beyond — and for good reason.
Asian-fusion cuisine has been booming in popularity over the past several years. We just can't seem to get enough of those fresh ingredients and bold, authentic flavors. But the reason they keep showing up in freezers is because many dishes in this category — from stews and curries to noodles and fried rice — hold up remarkably well when cooked from frozen. And, of course, we'd be remiss not to mention Asian appetizers like the almighty egg roll.
Egg rolls consist of a thick, wheat-based wrapper stuffed with traditional fillings like cabbage, carrots, and optional meat before being deep-fried (and don't confuse them with spring rolls, which use a much thinner wrapper). They're a staple starter at many Asian-style restaurants — did you really order Chinese takeout if you didn't tack on a few egg rolls for good measure? But they're also widely available in grocery stores, and from plenty of brands beyond just P.F. Chang's.
I recently went on a hunt for the best store-bought egg rolls (mostly frozen, with one exception) you can find. I cooked all selections in the oven — because microwaving them is a crime, albeit a convenient one — and evaluated each for outer crispiness, ingredient balance, seasoning, and sauce (for the brands kind enough to include one).
10. P.F. Chang's Mini Vegetable Egg Rolls
I can't be the only one who's been personally victimized by a restaurant-branded retail spinoff. I simply never learn that Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits won't taste the same from a cardboard box, and similarly, Wendy's chili from a can is a far cry from the fresh stuff. Even within the P.F. Chang's frozen lineup, not everything holds up — most notably the General Chang's Chicken, which has earned a reputation for its rubbery texture and weak flavor. So this time around, I lowered my expectations before diving into a box of P.F. Chang's frozen egg rolls, which turned out to be a smart move.
At the restaurant, egg rolls arrive plump and well-plated on a bed of crispy rice noodles. You obviously lose that presentation at home — but what's not as expected is how much of the flavor gets lost, too. P.F. Chang's frozen egg rolls come in both chicken and vegetable varieties, and the kicker is they're mini-fied. Shaped more like mini corn dogs, the breading-to-filling ratio is off, especially in the veggie version. Shreds of cabbage, carrots, and green onions hide beneath a cardboard-like crust.
Normally, I would lean on a zippy sauce to cover up the imperfections of the rest. But the included sweet and sour packet dribbled out a strange sauce with an applesauce consistency and the taste of pure pungent ginger — the type of sauce that wouldn't pair well with even a true restaurant-quality set of egg rolls. And with this, P.F. Chang's landed at the bottom of the rankings.
9. Pagoda Pork Egg Rolls
With just frozen egg rolls, wontons, and crab rangoons on its production list, the Pagoda brand is arguably a one-trick pony. But hey, you have to appreciate its commitment to making egg rolls a go-to snack food.
Under the small Pagoda umbrella, you'll find veggie, pork, and chicken rolls. I tested out both meat-packed options and found pork to be the less enticing of the two. Crispy, well-wrapped, and quite sizable (especially compared to the previous P.F. Chang's offering), they were off to a good start fresh from the oven. The brand's promises of real, recognizable ingredients also captured my attention. But alas, the first few bites fell flat on my taste buds.
These egg rolls are admittedly meaty, and each flour-based wrap is chock-full of ingredients. However, the bold, umami tastes of all-natural pork are missing, lost somewhere among the overflowing cluster of veggies. In particular, cabbage and thickly chopped carrots demanded attention with their overabundance, and with the atypical inclusion of brown rice, the entire mixture was in grave need of some moisture — or some relief in the form of a dipping sauce. Unfortunately, Pagoda's frozen boxes do not come equipped with any saucy accompaniments.
The final straw for these rolled-up appetizers was the uneven cooking. Starting from the ends and working your way inwards — as most civilized people would eat an egg roll — the outer shell slowly transforms from perky and crisp to flimsy and chewy. So, unfortunately, only about half offered an enjoyable texture.
8. P.F. Changs Mini Chicken Egg Rolls
Alright, so what did we learn from the first batch of P.F. Chang's mini egg rolls? We learned that the ginger-ridden sauce is questionable, their small size doesn't do them any favors, and they're a far cry from the in-restaurant dish. All of the above still holds true as we move along to the chicken variation. But I do see a couple of key improvements that move them up significantly on the palatability scale — compared to both the P.F. Chang's mini veggie rolls and the Pagoda pork.
Comparing the vegetable egg roll ingredient label directly to the chicken egg roll ingredient label, there are only two deviations. The first is the inclusion of chicken (we all saw that coming). But simply adding in a couple helpings of dark meat chicken not only ups the protein count from 2 to 6 grams per serving, but it also lifts up the entire dish in terms of both richness and heartiness. In this new chicken-led dynamic, the interior blend of cabbage, carrots, and green onions isn't trampled by the casing that surrounds it.
The second variance is the use of vegetable oil rather than soybean oil to fry the chicken egg rolls. Now, generally speaking, this swap wouldn't make much of a difference in terms of taste. But I swore I detected the slightest upgrade in crunch level from the vegetable to the chicken. Coincidence? Perhaps. But that still doesn't change the fact that these petite poultry-filled egg rolls were far more satisfying than their veggie counterparts.
7. Pagoda Chicken Egg Rolls
"Better than the pork ... but only slightly." This was the word-for-word note I jotted down after giving Pagoda's chicken egg rolls a try. The two are understandably very similar, and appearance-wise, they're nearly indistinguishable. The only way I could tell them apart was by the lighter coloring of the chicken rolls.
The same list of veggies is shared between the pork and chicken egg rolls, including cabbage, carrots, celery, and onions. Brown rice also makes the cut yet again, but in a smaller capacity (making up 2% or less of the product, to be exact). Despite the similarities, when you throw white meat chicken into this mix, it's suddenly reminiscent of a savory pot pie. There's something almost comforting about it, not to mention novel. I don't think I've ever had a chance to enjoy a cylindrical, handheld chicken pot pie before, so I thank Pagoda for that unique experience (one which helps it outshine P.F. Chang's) — even if that's not exactly what it was going for.
Some of the same frustrations persist. Uneven cooking remains a nagging issue. And trust me on this, you don't want to inspect the interior contents too closely. What you'll find is an unappetizing jumble of soft, grayish chicken and veggies that blur together into an indistinct mush. It's best to just take a bite, let the flavor do the talking, and be grateful you're eating the chicken version rather than the pork.
6. Chung's Vegetable Egg Rolls
Chung's straddles the line between Asian and American-inspired cuisine with vegetable egg rolls that taste like deep-fried coleslaw. Examining the ingredients of both dishes — mainly shredded cabbage and carrots doused with some flavorings — this sentiment isn't that far-fetched. Other egg roll products seem to dodge any such flavor resemblance. But with Chung's rolls, you could serve 'em up at a barbecue alongside brisket and a tray of potato salad, and they would fit right in.
Of course, this isn't to say they aren't tasty. Landing in our sixth place spot above Pagoda and P.F. Chang's, these appetizer logs have their high points — as long as you're a fan of the aforementioned veggies and an even bigger fan of celery. For such a water-dense vegetable, it sure makes a large impact in this recipe. But perhaps that's also what provides the core of these egg rolls with so much moisture, while the outside maintains its form and avoids becoming soggy.
Now, I do have some words about the provided dipping sauce. I'm grateful that Chung's opted to include one at all, but the proportion is simply not enough. When I squeezed out the sauce, it barely covered the bottom of a ramekin — and that was meant to be enough for two whole egg rolls. I could let this slide if the flavor was stellar and a little went a long way. But it was just okay. It's more of a chunky sweet and sour like P.F. Chang's, but with more emphasis on the sweet, as bold fruity flavors from the pineapple and lemon juices take over.
5. Chung's Chicken Egg Rolls
I apologize in advance to all the vegetarians and vegans out there, but adding chicken into the mix seems to be the key to automatically enhancing an egg roll. This has been the recurring theme with every brand thus far, and Chung's is no different.
There is a fair amount of crossover between these vegetarian and chicken finger foods. Visions of coleslaw still pop into my head as I contemplate each bite, and celery plows full steam ahead with its intense flavor march. However, the white meat chicken clearly helps in the substantiality department, despite a milder taste profile. Just a light flavor of savory poultry seeps into all the crevices — think boiled, shredded chicken that's been seasoned with modest amounts of salt and garlic. Roll everything into a crust of medium thickness, and there you have it. The chicken egg roll is ready to be dunked in trace amounts of the sweet and sour purée. It's the same sauce as what was found in the vegetable box, but here, it appears darker in color and seems to offer more of a sour, vinegar-like tang.
Both of Chung's egg rolls are pretty average by all accounts. For frozen products, they aren't half bad, but also nothing to write home about. As take-it-or-leave-it options, they are lost right in the middle of our rankings.
4. Van's Kitchen Pork Egg Rolls
Van's Kitchen lives and breathes egg rolls. The brand also offers the only products in our taste test that do not come frozen. In my eyes, this always makes food seem fresher and more authentic — and I think that's exactly what Van's was going for.
Out of a collection of chicken, vegetable, and pork egg rolls, I was able to get my hands on the latter. And, excuse me, it's not just pork but "premium" pork that's used in the making, as well as cabbage, carrots, onion, and various seasonings. But before diving into these ingredients, the first thing I noticed about these sizable rolls was their wheat-based sheath. The look was markedly different from others, with spots that almost reminded me of a French toast stick. Brittle and cracker-like, the texture was also unique but didn't detract from the experience.
Cracking into the center, a medley of muted color yet up-to-scratch flavor awaits. Neither the pork nor the vegetables overwhelm the taste buds, but they work well in unison. The only thing I would request would be a bit more juiciness. It seems as though some of the moisture may have escaped during the cooking process. Throw in a bit more zhuzh as well in the form of seasonings or spices, and these traditional recipe egg rolls would be golden. But even as-is, they're perfectly acceptable for a quick, no-fuss bite and stand out against other seemingly less quality brands like P.F. Chang's, Pagoda, and Chung's.
3. Tai Pei Chicken Egg Rolls
If you're looking for an egg roll with a bit more depth, go with Tai Pei. The brand starts off its chicken egg rolls the same way most others do, with a combination of cabbage, carrots, celery, and, of course, chicken. Then it spices things up with the inclusion of vermicelli made from green mung beans. These translucent noodles are popular in Asian dishes because of their ability to soak in other flavors, and encased in an egg roll, they do just that while also providing some bulk.
I also have to give Tai Pei credit as a master of flavorings. This is one area where previous brands were lacking, making these chicken egg rolls sparkle even more, like a culinary gem. It's amazing how big an impact a few dashes of ginger, smokiness, and soy sauce can have on a dish.
The vegetables inside do veer toward soft rather than crisp. I may even go so far as to call them mushy. But by most accounts, this is a non-issue, seeing as the crispy fried egg roll shell has the textural department wholly covered. Additionally, the included sweet and sour sauce covers up any remaining imperfections. Other brands may have tried, but this Tai Pei sauce blows them out of the water. With a base of tomato paste, rice vinegar, and soy sauce, it leans more sour than sweet. But the tangy, complex flavor pairs perfectly with the egg roll's savory, multidimensional profile.
2. Tai Pei Shrimp Egg Rolls
Tai Pei receives extra bonus points for originality, delivering the only maritime egg roll I was able to reel in. I admit that I did brace myself for fishiness and shrimp that tipped the scale in terms of chewiness when it came to this selection — it just comes with the territory. However, I was pleasantly surprised by the all-around taste.
Don't expect any prawn-sized crustaceans to be tucked inside these wrappers. In reality, they are closer in size to salad shrimp. But there was a larger troupe of them than I expected, and each one carried a fresh taste and tender texture. Cabbage, carrots, and green mung bean vermicelli play supporting roles just as they did in the brand's chicken egg rolls, no celery this time around, though.
The sweet and sour sauce is available once again for a zesty pick-me-up, but you may not even need it. Inside the rolls themselves, the shrimp and veggies soak in their own built-in marinade full of flavor. The product's ingredient label only reveals that garlic powder, sugar, salt, paprika (mostly for color), and other generic spices are included in the process. I wouldn't be surprised, though, if some of the typical curry spices were involved. There aren't tangs of piquancy and hot spice, but warm and earthy notes are at play with deep umami notes as well. It's these bursts of flavor that elevate the shrimp rolls above Tai Pei's chicken option and land them on the podium in our second place spot.
1. InnovAsian Chicken Egg Rolls
All other brands should take note: InnovAsian knows what it's doing when it comes to frozen egg rolls. It's not that the company is doing anything particularly special or innovative with its product — despite what its name may imply. It's simply excelling at each different piece of the egg roll puzzle and skillfully putting the pieces together.
Ingredients include a blend of white meat chicken, cabbage, carrots, onion, and egg — an addition that I was surprised to see but which gave the rolls a fried rice essence. Taste-wise, they are bold thanks to a time-honored fusion of soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic paste, ginger, and black pepper. With all of these ingredients at play, it is difficult to pick out the chicken itself. Honestly, though, I was just happy to be getting a little bit of protein (5 grams per roll) paired with a lot of flavor.
Additionally, InnovAsian wasn't messing around when it noted its "crispy" wrapper. This exterior casing is about three layers thick with just enough grease and a quintessential amount of crunch. If I don't hear a snap when I bite into an egg roll, I don't want it. And here's the kicker: I didn't even miss the dipping sauce. That's how you truly know it's good. I tend to immediately reach for the duck sauce, peanut sauce, or even standard soy sauce when egg rolls hit the table. But with these, I wasn't even tempted to dip or dunk, and that's how I knew these were winners.
Methodology
No two egg rolls are alike. Sure, many may start with a similar lineup: Cabbage, carrots, celery, and chicken swathed in a dense wheat-based shell seem to be the most popular combo. But coming from different brands, each one has its own quirks thanks to various seasonings, sauces, and production methods. So to truly compare them, I had to dig a little bit deeper than just what was listed on the box.
Size didn't automatically impact the ranking unless it threw off the wrapper-to-filling ratio (as was the case with P.F. Chang's mini rolls). The best versions featured a crisp, well-fried exterior with a flavorful, moist interior. Mushy, indistinct fillings were a letdown, especially when the vegetables lost their form.
Meat or no meat, the filling needed seasoning. Just a touch of garlic, ginger, or soy can go a long way, and as such, there's really no excuse for a bland egg roll. Sauce was considered a bonus rather than a requirement. And since only one (from Tai Pei) truly stood out, the accompaniment didn't heavily sway my rankings overall.