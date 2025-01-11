The P.F. Chang's Frozen Meal That Isn't Worth Your Money

When you think of successful chain restaurants in the U.S., P.F. Chang's better be on that list. With over 300 locations worldwide, it's clear that P.F. Chang's is a beast in the restaurant industry. That's why it felt like a natural next step when they entered the frozen food game in 2010. They have since expanded to offer appetizers, sides, sauces, and snacks, but when they first started producing frozen food it was with a line of some of their most famous entrees. We ranked 10 of P.F. Chang's frozen meals, and found the General Chang's Chicken to be the worst of the bunch.

Advertisement

Our reviewer said the General Chang's Chicken was a bad experience from start to finish. Right out of the bag, there were only nine pieces of chicken which is nowhere near enough to support the two servings the entree is supposed to provide. The broccoli and red pepper chunks made the meal look appealing, but after just a few minutes of cooking on the stovetop per the directions the breading was already flaking off. We also found the sauce to be disappointing because it thickened too quickly and didn't provide the right flavor or kick of heat that you'd want from a dish like this. All of this is to say skip this one at the supermarket and opt for the Honey Chicken instead, which took the top spot on our rankings.

Advertisement