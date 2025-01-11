The P.F. Chang's Frozen Meal That Isn't Worth Your Money
When you think of successful chain restaurants in the U.S., P.F. Chang's better be on that list. With over 300 locations worldwide, it's clear that P.F. Chang's is a beast in the restaurant industry. That's why it felt like a natural next step when they entered the frozen food game in 2010. They have since expanded to offer appetizers, sides, sauces, and snacks, but when they first started producing frozen food it was with a line of some of their most famous entrees. We ranked 10 of P.F. Chang's frozen meals, and found the General Chang's Chicken to be the worst of the bunch.
Our reviewer said the General Chang's Chicken was a bad experience from start to finish. Right out of the bag, there were only nine pieces of chicken which is nowhere near enough to support the two servings the entree is supposed to provide. The broccoli and red pepper chunks made the meal look appealing, but after just a few minutes of cooking on the stovetop per the directions the breading was already flaking off. We also found the sauce to be disappointing because it thickened too quickly and didn't provide the right flavor or kick of heat that you'd want from a dish like this. All of this is to say skip this one at the supermarket and opt for the Honey Chicken instead, which took the top spot on our rankings.
Overall, P.F. Chang's offers a solid line of frozen food
Despite the frozen General Chang's Chicken not hitting the mark, P.F. Chang's still boasts a frozen food selection that is often the best in the freezer aisle. And, although the beloved and iconic lettuce wraps may never be perfectly captured by home chefs, the frozen meals P.F. Chang's produces do a great overall job of bringing the brand's quality and flavor into your own kitchen. If you're craving the spicy Chang's Chicken, though, it's best to get the fresh version from the actual restaurant.
P.F. Chang's has been around since 1993 when a mother-and-son duo, Cecilia and Philip Chiang, partnered with Paul Fleming, the owner of Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. The restaurant has since become a household name, and continues to produce widely-loved dishes and a unique atmosphere across all of their locations. Today, whether you're looking for a quick snack, an easy side dish, or a no-prep entree, you can rely on P.F. Chang's to provide restaurant-quality food right out of your freezer, too.