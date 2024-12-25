The Restaurant Chain With The Absolute Best Meal In The Freezer Aisle

In today's busy world, frozen meals are a staple. New products emerge all the time to meet our frozen-food needs, which means there have never been more great options than there are now, but there are also just more options in general, and not all of them are good. To help you navigate crowded grocery store freezer aisles and find your favorites, we've checked in with what's out there. We've ranked 20 frozen dinner brands, and more recently, we zeroed in on a specific market by ranking 14 frozen meals from popular restaurant chains. Restaurants offer brand recognition, which may seem appealing, but it's hard to know if you're about to get an at-home version of a dish you love or a poorly executed attempt.

Asian food fans will be excited to learn of one guaranteed satisfying meal: The Korean-Inspired Pork Bowl from P.F. Chang's was our number-one pick. P.F. Chang's previously came in fourth when we ranked well-known Chinese restaurant chains — across America, the name invokes the comfort of familiarity and delicious flavors you can rely on. The pork bowl won over options from chains like Boston Market and TGI Fridays because it achieved both quality flavor and texture. Frozen meals can so easily dip into bland territory, and consistency seems especially tricky, from watery vegetables to rubbery noodles. Not only does this meal have toothsome noodles, tender pork, and veggies with some bite, but it also has gochujang sauce that's spicy but not overwhelming.

