The Expert-Approved Method For Succulent, Not Soggy, Pork Egg Rolls
Crunchy on the outside and filled with flavorful ingredients on the inside, egg rolls make quite the snack or side dish. Chances are that most of the egg rolls you've consumed were ordered from your go-to Chinese eatery, but it's fun to make some at home too. There are many tips to make restaurant-quality egg rolls, but there's an important step to ensure you have crispy (not soggy) egg rolls, especially when you use ground meat like pork in the filling.
"Use ground pork and saute until fully cooked," says Derek Chan, the research and development manager at Mamahuhu, a Chinese-American restaurant chain that also sells frozen potstickers. "After the pork is cooked make sure to drain off any excess fat and juice, [otherwise] this will make your egg rolls soggy." Mamahuhu has egg rolls on its menu, so we trust Chan's expertise on this critical step. To pull it off, use a slotted spoon to drain off the excess liquid, or use a strainer to make sure all of the juice is gone before you fill the homemade batch of egg rolls.
More tips to ensure crispy pork egg rolls
Draining off the fat and juice from the ground pork is the first step to guarantee crispy egg rolls, but it's not the only factor to consider. You'll also want to drain off any excess liquid of any other cooked components of the filling, like mushrooms. Allow the ground pork and other ingredients to cool first so any remaining liquid is absorbed. Then, you must factor in the temperature of the oil if you plan to deep fry the egg rolls. Put the egg rolls in the oil too soon, and they might absorb some of the oil and not get crispy. To prevent this, make sure the oil is around 375 degrees Fahrenheit before you fry the egg rolls. The last step to prevent soggy egg rolls is to let them drain and cool on paper towels or a wire rack before you take a bite.
All of these tips are even more essential when you take the time to make homemade egg roll wrappers instead of using a store-bought option. When you're ready to perfect your egg roll game, add ground pork to Tasting Table's vegetarian egg roll recipe and cook accordingly. And even if you prefer to skip the meat in your homemade egg rolls, be sure to follow these steps so each bite is crispy.