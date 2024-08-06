The Expert-Approved Method For Succulent, Not Soggy, Pork Egg Rolls

Draining off the fat and juice from the ground pork is the first step to guarantee crispy egg rolls, but it's not the only factor to consider. You'll also want to drain off any excess liquid of any other cooked components of the filling, like mushrooms. Allow the ground pork and other ingredients to cool first so any remaining liquid is absorbed. Then, you must factor in the temperature of the oil if you plan to deep fry the egg rolls. Put the egg rolls in the oil too soon, and they might absorb some of the oil and not get crispy. To prevent this, make sure the oil is around 375 degrees Fahrenheit before you fry the egg rolls. The last step to prevent soggy egg rolls is to let them drain and cool on paper towels or a wire rack before you take a bite.

All of these tips are even more essential when you take the time to make homemade egg roll wrappers instead of using a store-bought option. When you're ready to perfect your egg roll game, add ground pork to Tasting Table's vegetarian egg roll recipe and cook accordingly. And even if you prefer to skip the meat in your homemade egg rolls, be sure to follow these steps so each bite is crispy.