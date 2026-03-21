Why You've Seen Less Of Rachael Ray Over The Years
Whether you love Rachael Ray or find her annoying, she is doubtless a pioneer in her field. A home cook without formal culinary training, she launched an empire through her brand of fast, no-fuss, and easy home cooking. Since the 2001 launch of her show "30 Minute Meals," she has hosted numerous food and lifestyle shows, including 17 seasons of "The Rachel Ray Show." She has also published 27 books, won a Daytime Emmy Award, and started her own lifestyle magazines, cookware and home goods line, and pet food brand.
Like women before her, namely Julia Child, Martha Stewart, Ina Garten, and Oprah, she forged strong connections with her audience, mostly due to her unique, bubbly, and wacky approach to cooking. While many other cooking shows at the time were dry, overly polished, and slick, or geared more towards capable and experienced home chefs, Ray showed that it was okay to be messy in the kitchen, embrace the chaos, and opt for time-saving cooking tips and shortcuts rather than perfection.
However, despite everything that Rachel Ray is most proud of in her career, she has also faced plenty of backlash from viewers who were tired of (or never liked) her zany schtick, criticized her weight, and speculated about her health and the state of her marriage, to other celebrity chefs who labeled her a fraud. Ray has faced a number of real tragedies throughout the last six years, however, and some of them likely influenced her decision to take a break from the spotlight and focus on other endeavors. Here is a look at a few of the reasons why you've seen less of Rachael Ray over the years.
Facing grief and major transitions due to a series of personal tragedies
The COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for everyone, and losses were felt around the world. Ray faced her own troubles during the pandemic, as she lost her beloved pit bull, Isaboo. Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, rescued Isaboo in 2005, and the pup passed away on May 20, 2020, near the start of the pandemic. Just three months after the death of her dog, she and her husband faced another devastating loss. On August 9, 2020, her Lake Luzerne, New York, home caught fire and was completely destroyed. She and her husband lost almost everything, including family mementos. Ray felt particularly heartbroken about the loss of letters and cards she had received from her mother over the years, who was then 87 years old and blind.
After the fire, she and her husband relocated to a guest house on the property and then eventually moved into their New York City apartment, which they lovingly renovated. However, tragedy struck again when that apartment flooded during Hurricane Ida in September 2021, rendering it unlivable. Then, during remediation efforts, the crew hit a water main and flooded the apartment again, even damaging other apartments in the building. Ray and Cusimano may have felt that was the last straw for them, as they eventually decided to move to Italy later in 2021. Unfortunately, just four short years later, Ray lost her mother, Elsa Scuderi, who passed away in 2025 at 92 years old.
Embarking on a big international move with her husband
Ray and Cusimano purchased a villa in Tuscany, Italy, in 2018, and in the Fall 2021 issue of "Rachel Ray in Season," Ray announced that they were returning to the country for the first time since. Cusimano's family is from Italy, as is Ray's mother's family, which is why they married there in 2005 (and why her favorite wine is Rosso di Montalcino and Brunello). They had just started renovating the villa when the pandemic hit, their dog passed away, and their two New York residences were destroyed by fire and flood.
However, by late 2021, Ray and Cusimano felt that it was possible to return to that property and finish renovating it as a second home. For the next five years, Ray and Cusimano split their time between Italy and the United States. Ray has previously stated that she tries to spend as much time as she can in Italy, as she and her dog Bella Boo Blue (whom she and her husband adopted in 2020 after the loss of Isaboo) love the peace and quiet and the joys of rural country life. Her husband is a die-hard New Yorker, though, and Ray has plenty of commitments in the U.S., which means that the couple spends a lot of time traveling between the two countries.
Navigating a surprising split with network TV
Whether it was because she wanted to focus on renovating her Tuscan villa, needed time to grieve so many losses in such a short period, or just had an itch to move on to new dreams, Ray made a sudden split from network television in 2023, announcing that her beloved daytime cooking show was ending after 17 seasons. After close to 20 years hosting "The Rachael Ray Show" as well as other cooking shows on the Food Network, she decided that she wanted to go in a different direction. It was a move that she had been planning for years, but was perhaps just waiting for the right moment. As she told the Associated Press, "I just didn't want to do that anymore. I didn't want to live by committee," she said. "I wanted to focus more on food the way I want to teach it, talking to people I want to talk to, and being just me."
It seems that Ray was seeking a more meaningful, in-person connection with her fans, rather than just trying to reach them through the television. Her continued appearances at Mike's Amazing Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, the Blue Moon Burger Bash at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, and The Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival confirm her commitment to developing lasting relationships with foodies and fans. Looking back on Ray's career in food since her decision to end "The Rachel Ray Show," she has embarked on a number of new culinary ventures and has also renewed her focus on charitable giving.
Focusing on new ventures
Ray's decision to leave network TV allowed her to explore many, many new ventures in a very short period of time. In 2023, she launched her own production company, Free Food Studios, determined to regain control over her empire (and future) as well as build new relationships with emerging talent in the culinary world. In 2024, A&E purchased a 50% stake in the company and helped Ray develop 278 episodes of new programming featuring Ray and other celebrity chefs and hosts. That same year, Ray received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor for her contributions to cultural culinary heritage.
2024 also saw the launch of Ray's Staple Gin, crafted in the Catskills in New York by Do Good Spirits. The gin is described as being inspired by the botany of New York, combined with the flavors of Tuscany. It won Double Gold from the New York International Spirits Competition in May 2024 shortly after its launch, and earned a score of 94 by "VinePair" in December of 2024. Staple Gin is available online and at retail stores and restaurants in New York.
In October 2024, Ray launched a podcast called "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," which featured unscripted conversations between her and celebrity guests, including chefs. After eight episodes, she found that she was too busy creating and producing content with Free Food Studios; however, she may still release new episodes in the future. Ray's "Meals in Minutes" (which Tasting Table named one of the best new cooking shows of 2024) was renewed for 100 more episodes in 2025, and she is also still hosting "Rachael Ray in Tuscany."
Committing to charitable work
Ray has also long been a champion of charitable endeavors. In 2006, she started the nonprofit Yum-o!, with the mission to provide education on nutrition and cooking and help kids and families build healthier relationships with food. The nonprofit has partnered with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, and FoodCorps to feed America's students, and it also funds scholarships for culinary education through the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.
In 2008, she launched pet food brand Nutrish, which donated $14 million to animal shelters and nonprofit animal rescue organizations between 2008 and 2014, and $7 million each year between 2019 and 2023. The donations are used for animal supplies, medical treatment, and other necessary expenses.
In 2016, she started The Rachael Ray Foundation, which is funded by proceeds from Rachel Ray Nutrish pet food. The Foundation provides emergency relief funds to organizations that help animals, such as the ASPCA, North Shore Animal League America, and Best Friends Animal Society. Yum-o! and The Rachael Ray Foundation have also donated $4 million to families in America for COVID-19 relief through collaborations with nonprofits like Best Friends Animal Society, Feeding America, and World Central Kitchen.
Ray has also been doing humanitarian work in Ukraine, and in January 2026 was honored with the Golden Heart Award by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ray has made seven trips to Ukraine since the war began, providing first aid kits and medical supplies and equipment, assisting at youth centers, and helping children and wounded soldiers cook meals. She is planning her eighth trip there later this year, along with fellow humanitarian José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen.