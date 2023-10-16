Rachael Ray Is Launching A New Gin. Here's What We Know

Rachael Ray has become a Food Network star, written an incredible number of cookbooks, and traveled around the world. Now her impressive career is taking an entirely different turn with the launch of a new gin. Celebrity liquors have been all the rage the last few years, but the biggest names in the food world have been surprisingly absent in the distilling game. But trailblazer that she is, Rachael Ray is about to change that with an upcoming release, which is inspired as much by her talents in the kitchen as it is her love of a good cocktail. Tasting Table recently caught up with Ray at NYC Wine and Food Fest's Burger Bash, where we got to sample the gin and chat with her about how the new spirit came to be.

Ray's branded liquor is called Staple Gin, and it's being made in partnership with Brian Facquet of Do Good Spirits. The chef told us the germ of the release came from frequent discussions with her husband, and how the two are always on the lookout for a gin that's equally great for mixing cocktails as cooking. Ray shared, "We talk about the flavors in spirits a lot. And we chitchat about how cocktails are made, [in] what balances, what it means, and how gins are flavored." Eventually, as Ray puts it, "[I] started playing around with, 'If I could create a gin, how would I enhance the beauty of it?'"