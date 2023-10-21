Rachael Ray Gave Us The Scoop On Her Upcoming Podcast

Few chefs have achieved as much fame and become as much of a household name as Rachael Ray. While Ray had encountered previous success with a popular cookbook and her show "30-Minute Mediterranean Meals" on a CBS-affiliate station local to Albany, New York, she became even more prominent after the premier of her Food Network show "30-Minute Meals" back in 2001. From there, Ray has led a wildly successful career spanning over 20 years, and she's not done yet.

Tasting Table spoke to Ray at the 2023 New York Wine and Food Fest and learned more about her latest projects, including her upcoming podcast. "It's called 'I'll Sleep When I'm Dead' because I've said that for decades," explained Ray. "People always say, 'How do you do so many things? How do you produce so many shows? How do you do so much stuff?' And I'm like, I'll sleep when I'm dead. Who cares? Work while you have time to work."

The podcast will feature guests chosen by Ray to discuss the different things that drive them forward in their lives and the ways they stay motivated. Ray confirmed that the main focus of the podcast is answering the question: "How do you keep going when things suck?" The podcast doesn't have a set premiere date yet as Ray is holding off on releasing new work until the SAG-AFTRA strike is over since she's a union member.