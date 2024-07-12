Rachael Ray's Favorite Wine Brings Back Romantic Memories

Rachael Ray is known for her vibrant personality and culinary expertise, but she also has a soft spot for wine from a particular region in Italy. On an episode of "The Rachael Ray Show," readers posed the question to Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, about what their favorite wine was. The star replied that their "favorite wine is easy. We were married in Montalcino, and it's where they make Rosso di Montalcino and Brunello — and that is by far our favorite wine," also adding, "It's our wedding wine!".

Ray's 2005 wedding to Cusimano took place in a stunning 12th-century castle in the beautiful, picturesque Tuscan countryside hill town of Montalcino, known all over the world both for its Italian charm and, you guessed it, fine Tuscan wine. The magical setting and its rich history even brought the couple right back to this iconic spot to renew their vows in 2015.