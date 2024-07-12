Rachael Ray's Favorite Wine Brings Back Romantic Memories
Rachael Ray is known for her vibrant personality and culinary expertise, but she also has a soft spot for wine from a particular region in Italy. On an episode of "The Rachael Ray Show," readers posed the question to Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, about what their favorite wine was. The star replied that their "favorite wine is easy. We were married in Montalcino, and it's where they make Rosso di Montalcino and Brunello — and that is by far our favorite wine," also adding, "It's our wedding wine!".
Ray's 2005 wedding to Cusimano took place in a stunning 12th-century castle in the beautiful, picturesque Tuscan countryside hill town of Montalcino, known all over the world both for its Italian charm and, you guessed it, fine Tuscan wine. The magical setting and its rich history even brought the couple right back to this iconic spot to renew their vows in 2015.
Why this wine is so special
Both of Ray and her husband's favorite wines, Brunello di Montalcino and Rosso di Montalcino, are made from the same Sangiovese grapes but are processed slightly differently. Brunello is considered one of the finest wines in the world and even considered the best wine in all of Italy by some, and with good reason. It is an aged red wine with a high tannin content, high acidity, and a bold, intense flavor. This wine is often described as having notes of black fruit, cocoa, and violet. Its counterpart, Rosso di Montalcino, offers a lighter spin on the grapes, being aged for far less time. This lends to its fresher, fruitier taste, often described as having notes of fresh berries, vanilla, and spice.
There's no wonder Ray and her husband have such a strong preference for these exceptional Italian wines, as they perfectly capture the essence of their special day. Whether you are living it up under the Tuscan sun or comfortably situated on the couch, perhaps Ray's recommendations can bring a touch of romance your way too.