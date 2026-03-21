Walmart's Lasagna Is Even Better Than The Brand Name, According To Shoppers

According to many shoppers on Reddit, Walmart's frozen lasagna isn't just a good deal; it actually tastes good, too. One shopper even said it tastes as good as homemade, which is a pretty impressive compliment, considering the only preparation required for this lasagna is a quick trip to either the microwave or the oven. Another reviewer on Walmart's website gave it the distinguished title of "best lasagna ever," which should be enough to convince you to give this a try, especially if you're looking to save money on groceries and typically go for Stouffer's or another similar brand of frozen lasagna.

In our ranking of 14 Walmart Great Value frozen meals, we ranked the Italian-Style Lasagna with Meat Sauce as number one. Similarly, one shopper on Reddit prefers Walmart's frozen lasagna to its other Great Value meals, expressing that its five-cheese lasagna is their favorite, since it features both real ricotta and a delicious-tasting sauce. Another commented on the vegetable lasagna, noting that it has ample sauce and features corn, which works surprisingly well alongside the other vegetables. "Better than Stouffer's, and about twice the size," they wrote.

If you've been convinced to give Walmart's frozen lasagnas a try, consider adding a few ingredients to amp up their flavor. Cheese, like fresh mozzarella or parmesan, is always a good idea. Simply sprinkle some over the top before throwing it into the oven or microwave. Beyond that, fresh herbs like basil or oregano can add a nice, homemade touch.