2 Unexpected Additions To Amp Up The Flavor Of Frozen Lasagna
Frozen lasagna is the key to a comforting meal that doesn't require much hassle in the kitchen. A classic homemade lasagna is always preferred, of course, but one from the freezer aisle can be just as delicious in a pinch. Despite how flavorful frozen lasagna can be, there are some rather simple ways to elevate that flavor further. In fact, it only takes a few extra household ingredients to top it off.
Enhancing your frozen lasagna can be as easy as drizzling a little balsamic vinegar or sprinkling it with seasoned breadcrumbs. This gives the frozen meal loads more flavor, and can even make the lasagna appear to be homemade, which may impress your dinner guests. Use whatever ingredients you already have in the fridge to prevent food waste, or pick up some fresh herbs on your way to the grocery store. In case you don't already have one chilling in the back of your freezer, here are the best and worst frozen lasagnas to ensure you start with the right one.
Drizzle with balsamic vinegar
While there are many unique ways to use balsamic vinegar, it works masterfully on top of lasagna, too. Balsamic vinegar has a sweet and tangy flavor profile, which helps cut through the rich tomato sauce and gooey cheese. The vinegar will temper the acidity found in the tomato sauce, which is important when you lack control over the flavors in a frozen dish. This is why balsamic vinegar pairs so well with the richness of extra virgin olive oil, making it perfect for bread dipping.
It certainly won't take much balsamic vinegar for this upgrade, so don't overdo it or you risk ruining the dish. There's no need to measure, however, because a light drizzle on top is just enough. Wait until after the lasagna is cooked in the oven, following the instructions on the box, before adding the balsamic drizzle. If you're not so familiar with the ingredient, here's our ultimate guide to balsamic vinegar to check out first. To further balance the flavors, consider introducing a bit of high-quality extra virgin olive oil as well.
Top with seasoned breadcrumbs
When you make homemade lasagna, some recipes call for a breadcrumb topping to finish off the dish with a crunch, giving the meal an appealing aesthetic. Well, time-saving home cook, there's no reason why you can't use breadcrumbs on your frozen lasagna to capture a similar look and taste. The key to enhancing the flavor, however, is to stick with seasoned breadcrumbs that are loaded with dried herbs, spices, and maybe even a little cheese. Use either the store-bought Italian-seasoned stuff or add some flavor to the breadcrumbs you've already got stashed in your pantry.
Be sure to add the breadcrumbs before you cook the lasagna so that they have time to bake. However, if your lasagna has a plastic film that is supposed to stay on during the cooking process, remove it, add the breadcrumbs, then wrap tightly with aluminum foil. Remove the aluminum foil near the end of cooking so that the breadcrumbs don't burn. A handful is just enough, so there's no need to fuss with a measuring cup for this upgrade either.