2 Unexpected Additions To Amp Up The Flavor Of Frozen Lasagna

Frozen lasagna is the key to a comforting meal that doesn't require much hassle in the kitchen. A classic homemade lasagna is always preferred, of course, but one from the freezer aisle can be just as delicious in a pinch. Despite how flavorful frozen lasagna can be, there are some rather simple ways to elevate that flavor further. In fact, it only takes a few extra household ingredients to top it off.

Advertisement

Enhancing your frozen lasagna can be as easy as drizzling a little balsamic vinegar or sprinkling it with seasoned breadcrumbs. This gives the frozen meal loads more flavor, and can even make the lasagna appear to be homemade, which may impress your dinner guests. Use whatever ingredients you already have in the fridge to prevent food waste, or pick up some fresh herbs on your way to the grocery store. In case you don't already have one chilling in the back of your freezer, here are the best and worst frozen lasagnas to ensure you start with the right one.