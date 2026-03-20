If you lived most of your life below the Mason-Dixon line, you probably spent years shooing away the occasional rhubarb treat akin to how you would mosquitoes on a humid day. The acrid red vegetable masqueraded as a fruit and snuck its way into one too many pies and crumbles. While it's understandable that you would try and avoid it, we bet you don't actually hate rhubarb — you hate the ones grown improperly in the South.

Eating rhubarb treats that are simultaneously plain and astringent before experiencing a sweet and tart version of the same plant hundreds of miles away can make you question if your taste buds change as you travel; it's not you, it's the rhubarb. Originally from northern Asia, the stalky vegetable was taken to England in the 17th century and later introduced to America, resulting in hybrids that we eat today. Given its roots, the plant is accustomed to freezing winters and cool, crisp springs. This is also why rhubarb is so popular in Seattle — the PNW's milder temps beget a better harvest than the South's intensely hot summers.

When grown properly, rhubarb is sour and a little earthy. Often described as a marriage of green apples and celery, a little sugar and heat reveal the tart, sweet plant within. If grown in a hot environment, however, the plant won't taste as pleasant. Rhubarb wilts and turns frail when temperatures climb above 75 degrees Fahrenheit, preventing its flavors from truly developing.