Why Your Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Is Stinky (And How To Fix It)

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Despite the name, stainless steel sinks are still vulnerable to stains and discoloration due to a buildup of residue from grease, food, and liquids. Those same remnants can accumulate in your pipes, and if you've started to notice a funky odor coming from your sink, it could be due to bacteria growing in that residue. Luckily, a deep clean followed by consistent weekly cleaning can keep the odors at bay for good.

If the smell is coming from your drain, cleaning your sink strainer by soaking it in a bowl with warm water and baking soda, then scrubbing it with dish soap. If the odor persists, try cleaning your kitchen sink drain. Sprinkle ½ cup of baking soda down the drain and let it sit for five minutes, then rinse it with boiling water, followed by 1 cup of white vinegar. You can also use a drain cleaning product like Clorox Liquid Plumr or Bioda Multi-Purpose Enzyme Cleaner, for an eco-friendly alternative.

If the issue isn't your drain, you'll want to deep clean the sink itself. The best tools for this are a soft sponge and a non-bleach cream cleanser like Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser. Remove everything from in and around the sink, rinse with hot water, and squirt it into the sink or sponge and scrub away. When you're done, use more hot water to rinse everything away, and dry the sink with a microfiber cloth or soft rag. If your sink still smells like a sewer even after you've cleaned it, call a plumber.