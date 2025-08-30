Why Your Kitchen Sink Still Smells Like A Sewer, Even After You've Cleaned It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing worse than finishing up your post-dinner deep clean only to be met with an unpleasant smell wafting from the sink. You scrub harder, light a candle, and even spray the air freshener. Still, that sewer-like scent lingers. It's easy to assume the culprit is food residue or maybe a piece of overripe fruit hiding in the compost bin. But if you've cleaned everything in sight and the smell still hangs around, don't raise your arms in defeat just yet; there's a high chance the smell is coming from somewhere you haven't thought to check: the P-trap.

So, what exactly is a P-trap? It's the U-shaped part of the pipe under your kitchen sink, and it's more important than it looks. It's designed to hold a small amount of water at all times. This creates a seal that blocks those disgusting sewer gases from seeping into your kitchen. Without that water barrier, unwanted smells can travel up the drain and linger in the air. Unfortunately, this problem can get worse in the summer, as the heat causes them to expand and contract. This natural shifting can lead to small cracks and even minor blockages in the plumbing, preventing the P-trap from functioning properly and allowing unwanted odors to travel into your kitchen. Even if you've tried every clever hack to clean your kitchen sink, a faulty P-trap means that the bad smell won't go away until it's properly fixed.