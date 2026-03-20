Canned Green Beans Become The Ultimate Comfort Food With Just One Addition
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Canned vegetables are a pantry staple, but as seasoned home cooks know well, not all water-packed veggies are created equal. Canned green beans may provide a shelf-stable, low-prep way for home cooks to get their veggie fix. But, green beans that come from a can are infamously grayer and overall duller than their fresh-picked counterparts. Luckily, all it takes to breathe restorative life back into those beans is the help of one ingredient (and it might already be stocked in your refrigerator door): barbecue sauce. The sauce's smoky, robust flavor masks the "blah" profile of those plain beans, while the condiment's rich, luscious texture delivers the needed moisture component that elevates canned green beans from a mere ingredient to a complete, standalone dish.
To do it, rinse and drain those canned green beans, then transfer them to a large mixing bowl, and gently mix 'em with a generous amount of BBQ sauce. From there, simply bake the slathered beans in a casserole dish and bake for about 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. That's it. As always, feel free to adjust the exact proportions to taste. But, as a jumping-off point, two 15-ounce cans of green beans is the right amount per heaping ½-cup of BBQ sauce. If you're feeling ambitious, you could also onions and chopped bacon into the mix pre-bake.
BBQ-slathered green beans are the low-prep, low-cost veggie side that belongs in your rotation
This canned veggie upgrade can be an opportunity to flex a little culinary flair with our homemade sweet and tangy BBQ sauce recipe, which comes together in minutes and lasts for up to two weeks. Or, store-bought totally works, too. Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce is our all-time favorite brand, here at Tasting Table. This condiment's ultra-dimensional balance of salty, sweet, and umami tones instantly gives plain canned green beans a flavorful upgrade.
These smoky, robust, umami-bomb green beans make an easy vegetable side dish, or a quick dish-to-share at potlucks, cookouts, and holiday parties. Pro tip: For the tastiest green beans (that leave the "canned" taste in the dust), hit 'em with a quick simmer in broth or bouillon before dressing them in BBQ sauce. As they simmer, the canned beans will absorb that flavorful cooking liquid, making them primed for a bolder upgrade with the added moisture element of a smoky barbecue slather.
These green beans would make a terrific side dish to hearty, juicy chicken thighs and a slab of buttered cornbread. Serve 'em alongside meatloaf and garlic mashed potatoes on cold nights, or with pork chops and potato salad for a crowd-pleasing weeknight dinner. Want to skip the meat? Pair those smoky BBQ beans with this baked mac and cheese casserole, plus a glass of chilled white wine, or with a Southwestern black bean burger and a tequila sunrise.