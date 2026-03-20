Canned Green Beans Become The Ultimate Comfort Food With Just One Addition

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Canned vegetables are a pantry staple, but as seasoned home cooks know well, not all water-packed veggies are created equal. Canned green beans may provide a shelf-stable, low-prep way for home cooks to get their veggie fix. But, green beans that come from a can are infamously grayer and overall duller than their fresh-picked counterparts. Luckily, all it takes to breathe restorative life back into those beans is the help of one ingredient (and it might already be stocked in your refrigerator door): barbecue sauce. The sauce's smoky, robust flavor masks the "blah" profile of those plain beans, while the condiment's rich, luscious texture delivers the needed moisture component that elevates canned green beans from a mere ingredient to a complete, standalone dish.

To do it, rinse and drain those canned green beans, then transfer them to a large mixing bowl, and gently mix 'em with a generous amount of BBQ sauce. From there, simply bake the slathered beans in a casserole dish and bake for about 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. That's it. As always, feel free to adjust the exact proportions to taste. But, as a jumping-off point, two 15-ounce cans of green beans is the right amount per heaping ½-cup of BBQ sauce. If you're feeling ambitious, you could also onions and chopped bacon into the mix pre-bake.